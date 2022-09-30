Still undefeated! Lee-Scott downs Autauga Academy to get to 6-0

Lee Scott Academy started fast Friday night and remained undefeated on the strength of two first-quarter scores and a stifling defense.

Lee Scott Academy shut out Autauga Academy 42-0 to advance to 6-0 and 4-0 in the AISA’s Region 1-AAA, with just three region games left to play.

The scoring started after the Warrior defense forced a quick three-and-out, leading to a 32-yard touchdown run by senior running back George Meyers. Later in the first quarter, sophomore wide receiver Jake White scored on a 5-yard goal-line reverse.

Lee Scott forced another three-and-out on defense, leading to a short punt by Autauga Academy. On the next play, sophomore quarterback Pelzar Reaves hit White on a quick hitter to the sideline, and White took it 38 yards to put Lee Scott up 21-0.

Reaves took over for senior quarterback Ryan Dearing two weeks ago against Glenwood when Dearing injured his foot. The senior quarterback was on crutches and a walking boot Friday night on Lee Scott’s sideline.

Lee Scott head football coach Buster Daniel said Reaves runs the offense well, and although there were some mistakes on offense, the whole team has to be better for his young quarterback to be successful.

“He does a great job leading this football team,” Daniel said. “We put 42 points on the scoreboard tonight, so I think he did a pretty good job.”

Penalties and miscues troubled both teams in the second quarter, and early in the third, but the Warriors found the endzone once again on a long drive through the running game. Junior running back Jonathan Myers paid off the sustained drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Daniel said his team played well in the first quarter but then found themselves continually behind the chains afterward.

“There were too many mistakes, and we can’t do that against good football teams down the road,” he said. “We have a lot of corrections to make. The kids played hard, and I’m not upset with their effort — we just have to clean up a few things.”

Following Autauga Academy’s most promising drive in the game that was derailed by a holding call and an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, Lee Scott junior running back Andrew Hahn navigated through the General’s defense, hitting the sideline and taking off for a 79-yard touchdown run.

Autauga Academy drove deep into Lee-Scott territory midway through the 4th quarter, but senior linebacker Skylar Piper intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, effectively putting the exclamation point on the Warrior shutout victory.

“We had a great plan on defense, and the coaches do a great job getting us ready on the defensive side of the ball,” Daniel said.

Lee Scott entered the week at No. 2 in the ASWA’s AISA rankings. The Warriors entered Friday’s game averaging 40.8 points per game and allowing just 5.8 points per game on the defensive side.

Next week, the Warriors look to remain perfect on the road against Bessemer Academy, just outside Birmingham. Bessemer comes to next weekend’s game at 1-5 overall and 1-3 in region play after losing 38-0 to Morgan Academy Friday night.

While it’s not lost on Daniel that his team is unblemished, he knows his team has to keep doing things the right way to keep that clean record.

“We keep talking about how we have to take care of Lee-Scott,” Daniel said.” We can’t worry about who we play. We just line up on Friday nights and play whoever comes.”

Lee-Scott 42, Autauga Academy 0

LSA 14 7 14 7 - 42

AA 0 0 0 0 - 0

First quarter

LSA — George Meyers 32 run (PAT good), 8:17

LSA — Jake White 5 run (PAT good) 0.20

Second quarter

LSA — White 38 pass from Reaves (PAT good), 9:58

Third quarter

LSA — Myers 7 run (PAT good), 3:59

LSA — Hahn 79 run (PAT good), 0.3

Fourth quarter

LSA — Piper 81-yard pick-six (PAT good), 5:04