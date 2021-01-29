Strong fourth quarter pushes Auburn High girls to area title

Entering the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Central-Phenix City, the Auburn High Lady Tigers knew they needed to score and do so quickly to close the door on the Lady Red Devils.
Thanks to some big plays from Brianna Harris, Coral Halanych and company, the Lady Tigers secured the victory just three minutes later.
Auburn delivered a string of game-changing possessions to open the fourth to pull away from Central on the way to a 61-48 victory. The win not only ensured an unblemished area record for the Lady Tigers, but it also clinched their status as Area 4-7A’s top seed when the area tournament begins in two weeks.
Auburn (13-1, 4-0) held a slim four-point lead on Central (6-6, 2-2) entering the fourth when the Lady Tigers took control and promptly put the game out of reach.
Brianna Harris started the scoring streak in the fourth’s opening minute with a drive to the basket and a successful free throw in the aftermath, pushing the Lady Tigers’ lead to six. Central’s Morgan Ficklin answered with a basket before Halanych countered with a 3-pointer, which created a 43-36 contest.
Olivia Porter then found Syriah Daniels for an easy layup, and on the next possession Kennady Fetner stole the ball and fired it to Daniels, who then found Harris with a precise bounce pass under the basket that Harris then converted into two more points.
As if the Lady Tigers hadn’t done enough by that point, Halanych delivered the dagger on the next possession. The senior guard waited on a would-be Central pass, stole the ball, raced down the court and came through on a coast-to-coast layup. Central’s bench quickly called for a timeout in an attempt to regroup with Auburn leading 49-36 with 5:03 to go in the game.
The Lady Devils came through with a few more baskets in the time remaining, but it was far from enough to create a close game again. Their efforts in the final minutes were essentially neutralized by Porter, who gashed the Central defense again and again with drives to the basket that made for easy points for the junior.
Daniels led the way for Auburn with 16 points. Porter followed close behind with 14, which included 10 in the fourth quarter.
The two teams traded big plays in the third quarter, but Daniels continued to be a difference maker for the Lady Tigers. Her baskets were huge as the fourth quarter closed in, including her last one, a layup with just 13 seconds to go in the quarter set up by a pristine pass from Porter that put Auburn up three entering the game’s final eight minutes.
The Lady Tigers found themselves in a shootout through the first half with Central.
Auburn jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Central came right back with six unanswered points to set up a tight opening eight minutes of action. The back-and-forth nature continued in the second quarter, when Auburn built a small lead before consecutive 3-pointers by the Lady Red Devils got them right back within striking distance.
The first half ended dramatically with Central’s Jabria Lindsey drove hard into the lane and put up a layup to push her side to a 22-20 lead with 14 seconds to go until halftime. Auburn, however, was in no mood to enter the locker room trailing, and Harris’ last-second jumper left the game tied 22-22 at the break.
Lindsey ended the game with 14 points. She was Central's second-leading scorer behind Jayla McKissic, who finished with 17.
Auburn High returns to the court next Friday at Opelika to close out the regular season. Central, meanwhile, plays again Saturday at home against Dothan.