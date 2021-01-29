Strong fourth quarter pushes Auburn High girls to area title

As if the Lady Tigers hadn’t done enough by that point, Halanych delivered the dagger on the next possession. The senior guard waited on a would-be Central pass, stole the ball, raced down the court and came through on a coast-to-coast layup. Central’s bench quickly called for a timeout in an attempt to regroup with Auburn leading 49-36 with 5:03 to go in the game.

The Lady Devils came through with a few more baskets in the time remaining, but it was far from enough to create a close game again. Their efforts in the final minutes were essentially neutralized by Porter, who gashed the Central defense again and again with drives to the basket that made for easy points for the junior.

Daniels led the way for Auburn with 16 points. Porter followed close behind with 14, which included 10 in the fourth quarter.

The two teams traded big plays in the third quarter, but Daniels continued to be a difference maker for the Lady Tigers. Her baskets were huge as the fourth quarter closed in, including her last one, a layup with just 13 seconds to go in the quarter set up by a pristine pass from Porter that put Auburn up three entering the game’s final eight minutes.

The Lady Tigers found themselves in a shootout through the first half with Central.