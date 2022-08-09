Super 8 Seniors: After growing up in the dynasty, Central’s Karmello English takes his turn as top prospect

The Red Devils take a lot of pride in where they come from in Phenix City.

Karmello English is no exception. He grew up in the dynasty. While he was rolling up touchdowns in the youth leagues and in junior high, Central superstars like Justyn Ross and EJ Williams were shining on the varsity field on their way to elite college programs.

Now it’s his turn as the touted top prospect. And he’s not about to let his senior year slip away.

“I want to go out with a bang,” English said simply.

The folks in Phenix City wouldn’t expect anything different from a receiver who has shown explosiveness all over the field, and who has now been named an Opelika-Auburn News Super 8 Senior ahead of kickoff coming up.

English rolled up 1,059 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns for the Red Devils last season, then committed to Auburn University in July, announcing that he’d be joining what’s become a long line of standout Central receivers to move on to power programs.

He also said he wanted to go ahead and commit in the summer so he can focus on chasing the state championship with the Red Devils this fall.

“Red Devil football means a lot,” English said. “Seeing the people that came before me — Central is going to be Central regardless. You’ve got to hold onto the standard at the end of the day.”

The standard for the Red Devils is to be in state title contention. Third-year head coach Patrick Nix knew that before he joined. Central won the state title in 2018 and played in the title game in 2019 and in 2021.

Nix also knew quickly that he had a special player in English, who last season caught 70 passes to roll up those 1,059 yards, hauling in 18 receiving touchdowns while rushing for two more scores. With all his on-field success, there’s come plenty of attention from recruiters. Ross and Williams both went to Clemson with offers from all over. As the offers for English piled up, Nix said English performed the balance well between handling college recruitment and being a leader on his high school team.

“He’s handled it great,” Nix said. “You’ve got to work where you are to be able to get there and have success there. So he’s done a good job of being able to keep his feet planted right where he’s at and work extremely hard there, but prepare and make decisions for his future at the same time.”

Nix thinks it’s his versatility that makes English so special as a player. Nix says English can win one-on-ones as an outside receiver in space, and he can use his quickness in traffic to win matchups as an inside receiver, too. He’s a formidable threat once he has the ball in his hands, too: “We probably didn’t just hand the ball to him enough last year — just giving him the ball,” Nix said simply. “When we did, he made big things happen.”

Now, English will look to make big things happen again on the field in 2022.

Then, he’ll pass the baton. Just like the star players before him, English has set the example again on how to best balance recruitment and make the jump from Central to the elite level in college football. “It’s good to have guys like Karmello that kind of shows them the way, because they got to see how hard he had to work as a sophomore or ninth-grader, to be able to get to where he is today,” Nix said. “He continues to work extremely hard.”

The end goal is the blue map — the AHSAA state championship trophy with a blue outline of the state on it.

“A lot of them take a lot of pride in being from the south side of Phenix City, and know that they played back in the PeeWee days together, and seventh, eighth and ninth grade together, and they’ve done a lot of great things and a lot of winning, and they definitely all want to go out on top,” Nix said. “I think they’re very excited about that. But I think there’s a very good bond between all those guys, this whole class, and he is obviously one of them — one of the guys that’s been there the whole time with all these guys, and one of the guys that’s been, probably, arguably, the best player in the class the whole time.

“From the time he was little, he was the one with the ball in his hands. They were snapping it to him or throwing it to him or handing it to him — whatever, he was sort of that guy. So he’s been that guy for this class the whole time, so I know he wants to finish out being that guy his senior year.”