SUPER 8 SENIORS: Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon eager to set tone on Tigers’ defense

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leading up to the start of the high school football season, the Opelika-Auburn News will run features on this year’s Super 8 Seniors presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic. Today: Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon.
Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon had already established himself as one of the state’s best defenders and secured a scholarship to Auburn University when he did something in May that his defensive coordinator, Scott Goolsby, won’t soon forget.
The Tigers were going through a brief intrasquad scrimmage in the lead-up to the team’s spring game when the Auburn High offense fumbled and left the ball up for grabs. Despite the low stakes of the afternoon practice, Gordon immediately dove over the pile of players and grabbed the ball as if he and his teammates were competing with a state title on the line.
“I'm just thinking, 'Here's a guy who's already committed to Auburn. He's a four-star. He's going to be a good player for us. We're out here on a hot day in May and nobody's out here watching him, and he's diving on a fumble,'” Goolsby said. “That was just an example of how he plays the game and how everything matters to him.”
Gordon’s full-throttle motor has caught the attention of anyone who’s ever watched the 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising senior in action. Gordon was simply outstanding in his junior season as a key piece in Auburn High’s vaunted defense, and entering 2021 he’s put in the work to help the Tigers return to the Class 7A state title game and perhaps walk off the field as champions.
In Gordon’s opinion, those past efforts didn’t mean he could coast during his last offseason as a high school football player.
“I've just been trying to get better at every little detail and trying just to improve my game in all aspects. This offseason I've been, you know, having to battle a couple of injuries, but I'm trying to get back right and ready for the season,” Gordon said. “[Winning the championship is] the number one motivation. That's the goal for all of us: to win that blue map.”
Goolsby remembered Gordon wowing Auburn High’s coaches during the spring before his sophomore season due to his ability to move, his speed and his willingness to always be at the front of the line for drills. Goolsby watched closely as Gordon demonstrated his work ethic when it came to studying the little aspects of his game and his willingness to be coached.
Gordon was a budding star entering 2020, and he promptly established himself as one of the Tigers’ top defenders. He ended the season with 82 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one interception, and he closed out the year with a performance against Thompson that should not be forgotten.
Gordon was close to unstoppable in last year’s state title game, and he ended the evening with a team-high eight tackles to go with three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass break-up. His play was crucial for a Tigers’ defense that held the Warriors at bay for most of the game before they pulled off a miraculous come-from-behind victory in the game’s final minutes.
Goolsby recalled a moment late in that game that showed how highly thought of Gordon was in regards to the Tigers’ future.
“I remember at the end of that game after he made a big play one of our coaches saying, 'Guys, we've got him coming back for an entire year, too,'” Goolsby said. “He was being dominant in that game but then we were also going, 'We've got him back. He's coming back for a whole year.'”
Gordon admitted he had butterflies prior to kickoff in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, but soon after he settled in and balled out.
“It was good just to go out there in that big stadium and play in front of all those fans. I was really nervous, but as the game went on that started to go away,” Gordon said. “I was just doing my thing, and the plays were just coming to me.”
Gordon has been diligent in his offseason work, and he freed up some extra time after wrapping up his recruitment early. He committed to Auburn University on Feb. 25, ensuring he’ll soon suit up for the team he’s rooted for all his life.
Gordon explained he made himself take his time when deciding on a school despite how much Auburn already meant to him.
“It was like a dream come true, getting that offer,” Gordon said. “As soon as I got it, I was really ready to commit. I just took a week to just evaluate everything. I didn't see myself anywhere else, so that's when I knew where I was going.”
Gordon and the rest of the Tigers have spent the offseason adjusting to new head coach Keith Etheredge, a process Gordon said has gone well. Etheredge explained his standout linebacker wasted little time in impressing him with his play on the field, and Etheredge added his son, tight end Camden Etheredge, has voiced his relief about not having to block Gordon outside of practice.
Goolsby anticipates Gordon’s role this season looking much like it did in 2020, when the Tigers rotated Gordon between defensive end and linebacker and kept offenses guessing by occasionally switching him from the left and right sides of the defense. Goolsby knows more opponents will be circling No. 20 this fall, but he expects just as much production given the way Gordon has worked.
Goolsby expressed his excitement about Gordon going to Auburn given Goolsby’s status as a Tigers fan and his ties to cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, whom Goolsby coached at Charles Henderson. Goolsby was so impressed by Gordon’s fumble recovery in that May practice that he sent the video to Etheridge so his former player understood what Auburn University is getting in Gordon.
Gordon has taken the added attention he’s received in stride and worked through a few lower-leg injuries this offseason as he aims for an even bigger 2021 campaign. He got a taste for playing on the state’s biggest stage last December, and if he has it his way, this time he’ll get the last laugh in his last game for Auburn High.
“My goal for myself is just be a great teammate and be the best leader I can be. My goal for our team is to stay together, don't ever turn on each other and win the state championship,” Gordon said. “It would mean everything. It really would just be the icing on the cake, you know, just finishing a good high school career [like that].”