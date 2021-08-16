SUPER 8 SENIORS: Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris determined to shine up front in 2021

Auburn High offensive lineman Eston “EJ” Harris has established himself as a premier tackle prospect, but the rising senior still wants to get better. That much was clear after the Tigers’ multi-team OTA event on July 15.
Harris held his own as the Tigers faced off with several local teams in multiple drills and 7-on-7 situations, but after the fact he wasn’t satisfied. He went to Twitter a few hours after the work was done and posted a video of one of his reps, asking those who watched to tell them what they thought and what ways he could get better.
As talented as Harris already is, he’s by no means satisfied.
“I think I need to improve in everything,” Harris said. “I’m always humble, and I don’t want to get complacent. Everything; any little thing. I’m always willing to learn.”
Harris’ humble nature has set himself up for a spectacular close to his high school career.
Harris transferred to Auburn High from Beauregard this offseason after putting together a strong junior season with the Hornets. He played both ways in all nine games last fall, and he impressed on offense by grading out at 87 percent up front.
Harris wasted little time in making an impression on new Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge, who recognized right away how special of a talent Harris is.
“He’s a winner, man. He’s a leader. He’s one of those kids where he comes in, he works his butt off and is a great role model,” Etheredge said. “He’s wanting knowledge, he’s wanting hard work. He’ll go out there and work with you for an hour on bag drills, on footwork, on stuff like that to make him a better player. He don’t care about stars and he don’t care about the offers.”
Harris jumped on the radar of college teams last summer, when he received a scholarship offer from Texas A&M that immediately began a run that included offers from Tennessee, Georgia and Florida State. The timing meant limited interactions between schools and Harris due to the pandemic, which made this June a high priority for him.
Harris spent the better part of the summer between putting in work in preparation for his senior season and travelling to see different colleges in hopes of deciding on a school. He visited Auburn, Florida State and Oregon before announcing a top five on June 26 that included those three teams along with Alabama and Georgia.
Harris said the recruiting part of his summer has been eye-opening and a true blessing given he couldn’t take visits in 2020. He explained he’s made a conscious effort in balancing his recruitment and his offseason work responsibilities, adding in early July that his mindset had switched to preparing for the fall.
Harris plans to commit on his birthday — Oct. 28 — but will do so sooner if his mind is made up. As far as important factors, he wants to find a school where he can fit in in that city, surround himself with good people who will make him a better football player and a better man, and earn an excellent education.
Harris is well set to play college football at the highest level. Based on what Etheredge has seen this summer, that will only be the start for his star lineman.
“I think he’s a kid who can play on Sundays on the offensive side of the ball as an offensive lineman. I think he’s a kid that you’re going to see on a pro roster one day. He’s just that kind of worker and he has that kind of personality,” Etheredge said. “The thing is with him playing offensive line, he could be an All-Pro guy one day. That’s the difference between him and other guys, you know? He’s not arrogant. He’s going to listen to any coaching you can give him.”
Harris has high expectations for the Tigers and is determined to help Auburn return to the Class 7A state title game and win it. He said his transition to a new team has been a fairly easy one, and he’s given everything he has to prove he’s up for the challenge.
Harris explained his favorite part of being an offensive lineman is being able to dominate people and not get in trouble for it. So, what’s Harris’ mindset when he’s getting ready to go up against a defensive lineman off the snap of the ball?