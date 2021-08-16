SUPER 8 SENIORS: Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris determined to shine up front in 2021

Harris plans to commit on his birthday — Oct. 28 — but will do so sooner if his mind is made up. As far as important factors, he wants to find a school where he can fit in in that city, surround himself with good people who will make him a better football player and a better man, and earn an excellent education.

Harris is well set to play college football at the highest level. Based on what Etheredge has seen this summer, that will only be the start for his star lineman.

“I think he’s a kid who can play on Sundays on the offensive side of the ball as an offensive lineman. I think he’s a kid that you’re going to see on a pro roster one day. He’s just that kind of worker and he has that kind of personality,” Etheredge said. “The thing is with him playing offensive line, he could be an All-Pro guy one day. That’s the difference between him and other guys, you know? He’s not arrogant. He’s going to listen to any coaching you can give him.”

Harris has high expectations for the Tigers and is determined to help Auburn return to the Class 7A state title game and win it. He said his transition to a new team has been a fairly easy one, and he’s given everything he has to prove he’s up for the challenge.