Super 8 Seniors: Auburn High’s Bradyn Joiner is next-level ready

Bradyn Joiner joined Auburn University’s class of 2023 as Bryan Harsin’s first official offer to the class, but a year at Auburn High stands between him and his career on the Plains. It’s set to be a big one.

Joiner is a transfer from Oxford, a 6A school in north Alabama that he attended through his sophomore year. While with the Yellow Jackets, he moved between right guard and defensive tackle. That dual experience has been key in preparing him for his roles at Auburn High.

In his junior year at Auburn High, head coach Keith Etheredge had a need at defensive line and Joiner was called to fill in the gap. Heading into his senior year, Joiner moves back to the offensive line to regroup where the Tigers lost some experience.

“There isn’t anything that’s a struggle to him. He was an All-American offensive lineman his sophomore year. We moved him over to defensive line last year because he’s very athletic,” Etheredge said. “He can make plays on both sides. We moved him over to defensive line because he just plugged everything up inside.”

In his junior year, Joiner logged six sacks and 67 tackles, 14 of which that went for a loss. Transitioning to offense means his senior year can’t compare to 2021, but he can use that elite performance as Auburn High looks to return to playoff contention.

Joiner has already shown the mental fortitude of many college and professional athletes, dropping 30 pounds to prepare for his senior year and eventually college. That weight loss should give him an edge of speed in the upcoming season.

“I think he lost like 30 and he’s put on probably like 10,” Etheredge said. “He just needs to stay around that weight. I think that Auburn wants him to be at about 310, 315, 320.”

Coming from a strong program like Oxford and into another one in Auburn High, Joiner is no stranger to stiff competition and splitting his career between two large schools means he has competed against some big names.

“To me, it was the same level of competition. We played guys like ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry. We played Bo Nix. We played a whole bunch of guys, just like in the IMG game,” Joiner said. “We had Kelby Collins from Gardendale. We had a lot of people that stood out. We played Central at Oxford, too. It was basically the same thing to me, actually.”

His experience will be essential if the Tigers are to return to the playoffs in 2022. Last season, the team made it to the second round before falling to neighbors Central-Phenix City, a tough loss that they can avenge in October.

Coming off a first-team Class 7A all-state performance from his junior year on the defensive side, Joiner’s senior campaign will look a little different but could end with better results if he has anything to say about it.

The team opens their season with region champion Hoover, a Class 7A contest that will set the tone for a season full of competitors like Opelika and Central who can shake up the road to the playoffs. Auburn will look to win a region title like it did in 2020 before Central wrestled the region crown away in 2021, but it will be no small feat with the schedule ahead.