Super 8 Seniors: Auburn High’s Bradyn Joiner is next-level ready

CALLIE STANFORD
For the O-A News
Bradyn Joiner joined Auburn University’s class of 2023 as Bryan Harsin’s first official offer to the class, but a year at Auburn High stands between him and his career on the Plains. It’s set to be a big one.
Joiner is a transfer from Oxford, a 6A school in north Alabama that he attended through his sophomore year. While with the Yellow Jackets, he moved between right guard and defensive tackle. That dual experience has been key in preparing him for his roles at Auburn High.
In his junior year at Auburn High, head coach Keith Etheredge had a need at defensive line and Joiner was called to fill in the gap. Heading into his senior year, Joiner moves back to the offensive line to regroup where the Tigers lost some experience.
“There isn’t anything that’s a struggle to him. He was an All-American offensive lineman his sophomore year. We moved him over to defensive line last year because he’s very athletic,” Etheredge said. “He can make plays on both sides. We moved him over to defensive line because he just plugged everything up inside.”
In his junior year, Joiner logged six sacks and 67 tackles, 14 of which that went for a loss. Transitioning to offense means his senior year can’t compare to 2021, but he can use that elite performance as Auburn High looks to return to playoff contention.
Joiner has already shown the mental fortitude of many college and professional athletes, dropping 30 pounds to prepare for his senior year and eventually college. That weight loss should give him an edge of speed in the upcoming season.
“I think he lost like 30 and he’s put on probably like 10,” Etheredge said. “He just needs to stay around that weight. I think that Auburn wants him to be at about 310, 315, 320.”
Coming from a strong program like Oxford and into another one in Auburn High, Joiner is no stranger to stiff competition and splitting his career between two large schools means he has competed against some big names.
“To me, it was the same level of competition. We played guys like ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry. We played Bo Nix. We played a whole bunch of guys, just like in the IMG game,” Joiner said. “We had Kelby Collins from Gardendale. We had a lot of people that stood out. We played Central at Oxford, too. It was basically the same thing to me, actually.”
His experience will be essential if the Tigers are to return to the playoffs in 2022. Last season, the team made it to the second round before falling to neighbors Central-Phenix City, a tough loss that they can avenge in October.
Coming off a first-team Class 7A all-state performance from his junior year on the defensive side, Joiner’s senior campaign will look a little different but could end with better results if he has anything to say about it.
The team opens their season with region champion Hoover, a Class 7A contest that will set the tone for a season full of competitors like Opelika and Central who can shake up the road to the playoffs. Auburn will look to win a region title like it did in 2020 before Central wrestled the region crown away in 2021, but it will be no small feat with the schedule ahead.
PHOTOS: Auburn High football at Central-Phenix City in Class 7A semifinals
The Central offense lines up against the Auburn defense. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix scoots around the field before the game. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Red Devils come together at midfield before kickoff. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central students get fired up before kickoff. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo chat before kickoff. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central captains Caleb Nix (11), Siraj Muhammad (1), Matthew Dixon (50) and Makhi Gilbert (92). Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn captains EJ Harris (56), EV Williams (5), Drew Bobo (74) and Camden Etheredge (28). Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Red Devils wait to take the field. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Red Devils take the field. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central Head coach Patrick Nix takes the field with his team. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central's Karmello English (2) catches a short pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) throws a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn students show some energy during the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman (13) throws a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Killian Massey (3) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bakari Dailey (9) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) throws a pass under duress in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's DV Williams (5) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central's Marquevious Terry (13) runs with a catch in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) throws a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central's Marquevious Terry (13) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central's Marquevious Terry (13) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bakari Dailey (9) returns a kick in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman (13) throws a pass under duress in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman (13) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Josh Owsley (9) kicks a field goal in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central’s Karmello English (2) returns a kick against Auburn High on Nov. 19, 2021, in Phenix City.
Adam Sparks Photos, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Killian Massey (3) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Camden Etheredge (28) holds up the ball after a catch in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Camden Etheredge (28) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Camden Etheredge (28) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Jaquavias Smith (30) tackles Central's Karmello English (2) in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Jamias Pitts (11) tackles Central's Jaimel Johnson (4) in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's EV Williams (5) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Camden Etheredge (28) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Camden Etheredge (28) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Camden Etheredge (28) celebrates with Bakari Dailey (9) after a touchdown in the first half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Marcellous Josephson (10) catches a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) throws a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) carries in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) carries in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) scores a touchdown in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central's Sterlin Harris (93) sacks Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman (13) in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central's Sterlin Harris (93) sacks Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman (13) in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's EV Williams (5) carries in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Camden Etheredge (28) carries in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) carries for a long touchdown in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central's Makhi Gilbert (92) strips the ball from Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman (13). Central would recover the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Central High School students get rowdy during the fourth quarter. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central's Damion Tharp (7) celebrates after a stop in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central head coach Patrick Nix (11) barks orders to players on the sideline during the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Marcellous Josephson (10) carries in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Killian Massey (3) catches a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central's TJ Parker (3) sacks Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman (13) on fourth down to seal the win. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central's TJ Parker (3) celebrates after a sack in the second half. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) runs against Auburn High on Nov. 19 in Phenix City.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central head coach Patrick Nix leads his team to midfield at the end of the game. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central head coach Patrick Nix and Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge meet at midfield after the game. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) shares a moment with Auburn's EV Williams (5) after the game. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Red Devils celebrate after punching their ticket to the Super 7 in Birmingham. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Red Devils celebrate after punching their ticket to the Super 7 in Birmingham. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
A Central High cheerleader celebrates by holding up "horns" after the game. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central quarterback Caleb Nix (11) celebrates after the team’s win over Auburn High on Nov. 19 in Phenix City.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Central head coach Patrick Nix shares a moment with son, Bo, on the field after the game. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 19 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!