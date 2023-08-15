Auburn High’s kicker doesn’t exactly handle himself like a kicker.

On a roster of 152 players, it would be easy to disappear and do his own thing with the special teams group, but senior Towns McGough makes a point to be with his peers.

“He gets in there and works out with the guys. He does all the other things with all the other players,” Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. “He’s like, ‘I don’t want to be considered any different. I want to get in there, mix it up. I want to do everything that everybody else is doing.’”

Along the way, McGough has become one of the country’s most coveted kickers. He has offers from several SEC schools and has been invited to the Under Armour All-America Game.

McGough doesn’t linger away from the team when he’s on the sidelines and doesn’t have the perfectionist tendencies that Etheredge has seen in other kickers over the years.

“He doesn’t have a normal kicker attitude. A lot of kickers are really nervous about everything. Everything has to be perfect,” Etheredge said. “He’s like, ‘You put whatever you want out there. Just make sure there’s a ball there, somebody’s holding it and I’ll put it through.’”

Without the quiet of spending his game away from the team, McGough is sure to keep his “head on straight” beside his teammates, so the visualization begins once he takes the field.

“Keeping a straight mindset” is important, McGough said. “All you can imagine is that football and the goalposts. That’s kind of what you do — you just have to have tunnel vision.”

McGough started playing last season but set some lofty goals from the jump.

He wanted to be an Under Armour All-American. He wanted to play in the Mississippi-Alabama game. He wanted to win a state championship.

One of those has been checked off.

Attending the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp in Gatlinburg, Tenn., in late July, McGough’s top performance earned him a spot to play in Under Armour’s 2024 All-America Game.

The state championship was within reach last year, but Thompson was too much for the Tigers, so they’ll look to make another run. Teams for the Mississippi-Alabama game are selected at the conclusion of each season, so that goal is still attainable.

He’s also got another goal he’s working on now, one with a big name attached to it.

In October 2021, current Auburn University kicker Alex McPherson trotted onto the field for Fort Payne High School and nailed a 61-yard field goal that had the leg for a few more yards. The kick was enough to break the high school state record, but McGough wants to replace it with his own.

“We’re talking,” McGough said. “The state record, right now, is 61, so we’re going to try to get that.”

The Tigers haven’t needed the points enough to truly push McGough to his limits but in his senior year, there’s not exactly anything to lose considering he’s been good from over 60 on a variety of occasions. Should they get in a situation where the offense stalls around midfield, McGough is more than ready to make an attempt and if the length isn’t quite record breaking, that’s OK.

The special teams unit can just take a delay of game call and back up five yards. That’s how confident McGough is in his leg.

“He’s unbelievable because he has so much confidence,” Etheredge said. “He doesn’t put pressure on himself. He’s probably one of the best I’ve ever coached.”

McGough currently has 10 collegiate offers, including six from the SEC alone. Standing at 6-foot-2 and looking more like a safety than a kicker, McGough has been a model of consistency that any college would covet, even when Auburn High didn’t necessarily need it.

He was only called out for six field goal attempts last season, given the Tigers’ high-powered offense, but he was successful in five of those. The one he didn’t make was blocked by Central-Phenix City.

In the team’s season opener against Hoover last year, McGough nailed a 36-yard field goal with two and a half minutes remaining in the game to give the Tigers a three-point lead and ultimately the win, 17-14.

That was the only game where McGough had to make the difference. Through the rest of the season, he got the job done, making all 25 of his extra points attempts, but was never needed to secure any victories.

When it came to the routine stuff, he got his job done without fail. Looking ahead to this season, McGough may be more essential.

The offense has expressed faith in junior quarterback Jackson Kilgore, but they’ll be without record-breaking Clyde Pittman, and Davis Harsin, who was being prepared as the Tigers’ 2023 starter.

His teammates believe Kilgore has what it takes and he’ll have the support of Ean Nation and an army of receivers, but McGough may get to be a true difference maker in his senior year should the offense encounter any dry spells.

McGough has the faith in himself, he always wants his teammates to feel that same way once the Tigers get to midfield.

“All the glory to God, who blessed me to be able to kick a football through the uprights,” McGough said. “(I) want the guys to know they can trust me whenever we get past the 50 and just having that trust, me trusting the offense and defense. We’re going to build something great this season.”

Opening against Hoover again, McGough sees it as an opportunity for the team to jump out and prove that they’re just as good as when they left off.

“You’ll see us come out against Hoover really energetic, really strong,” McGough said. “We’re going to make a statement right away. We’re not going to wait until late in the game.”