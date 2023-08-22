Central High School’s recent history as a wide receiver factory is no secret.

The National Football League is just now learning about the playmaking ability of Justyn Ross at Kansas City Chiefs training camp. The college football world already learned about Ross, and it did so while catching glimpses of former Red Devil EJ Williams in Death Valley. Jackson Meeks is embarking on his third year with the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs, and Karmello English his first with the Michigan Wolverines.

But is the best yet to come in Cam Coleman? It’s entirely possible.

A Texas A&M commit, Coleman is one of the highest-rated receiver prospects in the country. He also made quite an impact alongside English last season, catching only 31 passes but doing so for 542 yards and six touchdowns. That’s an average of 17.5 yards per catch and a touchdown for about every five receptions.

For as impressive as Coleman’s production is, it’s easy for his head coach to go down an equally impressive list of traits.

“He’s got so many unique gifts,” Patrick Nix said. “His size alone — being over 6-3 and 200 pounds, and over a 6-9, 6-10 wingspan. He’s just so long. There’s certain guys that are big and long, but then you start throwing in his athletic ability and his body. I think body control is huge. He can just catch balls from all over the place and [at different] body angles, and everything else that is just incredible. So that and just his hands in general. His hands are so big. He catches everything and just has incredible hands when it comes to that.

“Then you throw in his speed, which I think is probably his most unique ability. He absolutely can fly. He’s a legit, upper-4.3, low-4.4 (40-yard-dash time) guy that can just absolutely run. I think when you combine, put all those into one guy, it’s incredible.”

Coleman’s a complete package. His blend of abilities feels superhuman in a sense. Where he’s at with his “powers,” though, is something akin to Clark Kent stepping into the beams of a yellow sun for the first time, or to Steve Rodgers fresh off his first injection of super-soldier serum.

In simpler terms: “I don’t know that Cam has an understanding of how good he is,” Nix said. And that’s something Coleman acknowledged as well.

“I forget I’m still young,” Coleman said, “so like, I don’t really see, like, my potential sometimes. I’ve still got room to grow, and I’m not done growing yet.”

At 16 years old, Coleman is heading into his final year of high school a grade level ahead. While he’s laden with potential, he’s yet to fulfill it and he’s literally still growing. There’s a modesty to him in all that, which Nix said has been a positive in his development.

“He doesn’t go out there and act like he’s some big-time (player), doesn’t act like he’s the No. 1 receiver in the country,” Nix said. “He walks out there every day and works extremely hard. And I do think, because of his age, ... he’s just still figuring his body out. He’s grown so much.”

With his college choice made, all Coleman really has on his docket is, well, football. His personal goals for this season are clear — “Zero dropped balls, and every ball that comes my way, I catch it and at least gain five yards out of it.” — and he knows what he’s most excited for — “The atmosphere, just having fun, listening to them strike up the band. Really just having fun with my brothers for my last ride.”

The goals are simple and excitement is palpable for Coleman, a soft-spoken standout. Still, as much as he may forget it from time, his success and talent isn’t totally lost on him. It’s something he cherishes.

“Growing up, Justyn Ross, EJ, all them boys, I was just like ‘Wow, I can’t wait to be like them one day,’” Coleman said. “Now, I get to be in the same conversation as them. It’s just an honor.”