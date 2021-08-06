SUPER 8 SENIORS: Chambers Academy's TY Trammel primed to lead another championship chase

“TY is one of the hardest workers we’ve got,” Allen said. “He’s just got a great personality and he’s electric with the ball in his hands. He can score from anywhere on the field. He catches the ball really well. We’ll hand the ball to him, we’ll flip it to him. We’ll put him on kickoff return. Just any way we can get him the ball. We may even snap it to him at times this year, doing some Wildcat stuff.

“He’s been a lot fun to coach and to watch him grow as a player. He’s definitely in his prime right now. He has put on some muscle and is really put together.”

Trammel caught two touchdowns in Chambers Academy’s 36-34 win over Escambia Academy in the state championship game. That performance capped a 12-1 season for the Rebels. After a 6-0 start to the season, Chambers Academy lost to Edgewood Academy 40-36 in a regular-season stunner — but that only led Trammel and his teammates to refocus for the second half of the season.

Chambers Academy went on to beat Edgewood in the playoffs on the way to the state title game.

“That was amazing to me,” Trammel said of winning the state championship. “At one point, I felt like we were unstoppable, but then we lost that one game and it kind of got my head on right.