SUPER 8 SENIORS: Chambers Academy's TY Trammel primed to lead another championship chase

Nobody out-works TY Trammel.
That’s how Jason Allen sees it, surveying another summer of workouts as head coach at Chambers Academy.
It’s hard to out-run Trammel, too. It was already hard enough to catch him on the football field last season.
That’s why the work he has put in to grow his game going into his senior year could mean even bigger things for Trammel — and certainly says a lot about who he is, to be so determined to take his game to another level.
After helping Chambers Academy win the AISA Class AA state championship last December, Trammel has never slowed down and this offseason made big gains with his workouts.
“The goal is the same thing: Go for another state championship and get the win,” Trammel said with a smile.
He says he works out six days a week and rests on Sundays. That relentless pursuit has led Trammel to get even faster and even stronger, Allen said, after Trammel rolled up 1,004 yards and nine touchdowns last year in his first year with Chambers Academy as a junior.
“Nobody outworks TY. That’s what we say around here,” Allen said. “It’s rare to find a guy with that kind of talent and then that kind of work ethic. Those are the kinds of kids that go places.
“I know he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
Trammel came to Chambers Academy as a skinny cornerback transfer from Valley in the spring of 2020. Using that work ethic, he caught on at receiver, and ended last season as the first receiver to top 1,000 yards in a single season under Allen during his 16 years as head coach at Chambers Academy.
“He worked his tail off and by the second, third, or fourth game of the year, he was starting to catch the ball pretty consistently,” Allen said.
Trammel made the most of the opportunity. He’s been grateful for it, especially after COVID-19 put everyone’s season in question last summer, and could’ve put him in a tough position in a new school.
“I was so happy because I really didn’t want to miss my junior season, especially at a new school, where I was going to be changing positions,” Trammel said.
“Once I found out that I really like receiver, I was so excited for the season. So I was super happy we could play.”
Maybe that’s why Trammel is preparing the make the most of his next opportunities to come. He says his family is always supportive, and right there with him at every game and in everything he does. His father works out with him, and his mother understands if he needs to skip dinner plans to go get his workout in.
“TY is one of the hardest workers we’ve got,” Allen said. “He’s just got a great personality and he’s electric with the ball in his hands. He can score from anywhere on the field. He catches the ball really well. We’ll hand the ball to him, we’ll flip it to him. We’ll put him on kickoff return. Just any way we can get him the ball. We may even snap it to him at times this year, doing some Wildcat stuff.
“He’s been a lot fun to coach and to watch him grow as a player. He’s definitely in his prime right now. He has put on some muscle and is really put together.”
Trammel caught two touchdowns in Chambers Academy’s 36-34 win over Escambia Academy in the state championship game. That performance capped a 12-1 season for the Rebels. After a 6-0 start to the season, Chambers Academy lost to Edgewood Academy 40-36 in a regular-season stunner — but that only led Trammel and his teammates to refocus for the second half of the season.
Chambers Academy went on to beat Edgewood in the playoffs on the way to the state title game.
“That was amazing to me,” Trammel said of winning the state championship. “At one point, I felt like we were unstoppable, but then we lost that one game and it kind of got my head on right.
“Once I got my head on right, and the whole team, we got right, we just had to put the work in to get better every day. Once we did that, we knew we could take it all the way.”
This season, the goals are the same, and so is the mindset.
With Trammel taking his game to a new level, the repeat is possible for Chambers Academy — and either way, it spells big things for Trammel going into his senior season.
“I think he’s got a chance to play ball at the next level,” Allen said. “I know it’s crazy times. He didn’t get to go to camps last year because of COVID, and then he hurt his hamstring at the beginning of summer and was unable to camp this summer. So we’re banking on getting some film to some coaches and it’ll just be exciting to see where he ends up.
“But I know he’s excited about his senior year and I’m excited to be able to coach a kid of his caliber.”