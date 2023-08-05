Dallas Crow has spent most of this summer with a smile on his face.

The Glenwood star was named the first-team all-state quarterback for AISA last year after passing for 1,944 yards, 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also ran the ball 92 times for 846 yards and 10 more touchdowns.

Those are massive numbers for a quarterback who didn’t play in the second half of eight different games last season — and one who started his junior campaign facing a lot of adversity, as the Gators dropped three of their first five games.

“He’s a winner and a leader,” Glenwood head coach Ryan Nelson said. “Whatever it takes, whether it be throwing or running, he’s gonna move the ball and score points.”

Even with those big-time stats, fans should expect even more out of Crow in his senior year.

Why? Because, for the first time in his high school football career, he’s getting to play in the same system under the same head coach for back-to-back seasons.

“I’ve had to learn something new every single year,” Crow said. “Just going into the summer and the spring, I’ve been able to take steps and play more freely. I already know what I’m doing. I have a lot more freedom.”

Last year, Glenwood opened its first season under Nelson with a pair of private-school powers from nearby Columbus, Ga. The Gators lost by 12 to the eventual Georgia state champion Pacelli in their opener, then dropped a heartbreaker of a 2-point home loss to Brookstone.

After a pair of region wins, Glenwood then fell to Lee-Scott. During the Gators’ ensuing off week, Nelson saw a difference in his team — led by Crow, who quarterbacked an offense that averaged a sizzling 47.8 points per game for the rest of the regular season.

“Playing competition like that early is really good for you, because not only do you learn what you need to do — you find your team, and you find your chemistry,” Crow said.

While Glenwood would fall to Lee-Scott in a highly anticipated rematch for the state title, Crow and the Gators were quickly able to turn the page to what could be a huge 2023 season.

“I’m excited,” Crow said. “We’ve got a lot of new kids on offense but a lot of returners, too. I trust them, and I’ve been with them. We work every single day. And up front, I’ve got a pretty big line to protect me, so I’m excited about that. I’ll have a little more time to sit in the pocket.”

Nelson is looking forward to doing even more with Crow in Year 2, as he’ll be armed with the inside-out knowledge of his offensive system from the first snap of the season.

Glenwood opens the season with both Pacelli and Brookstone again, followed by road trips to Fort Dale and Bessemer Academy before another shot at Lee-Scott.

“This group is a special group, I’ll tell you that,” Crow said. “This senior class, we really want it. We know what it’s gonna take to get a state championship. We know what we’ve got to do to be able to get it done. I’m trusting and believing in our guys.”

Nelson said Crow has spent countless hours this summer with his teammates, working on passing drills and perfecting the mesh on their ground game.

The spotlight is firmly on the third-year starter and returning all-state quarterback, but that past success hasn’t changed his approach.

“He does a lot of things well — he’s very athletic, he can really run, he throws the football really well and he reads coverages well,” Nelson said. “But his biggest strength is his leadership. He’s a worker.

“And the thing about Dallas is that he’s not gonna be denied.”