Roman Gagliano knows what he’s getting into now.

Looking ahead to his second full year starting, and Opelika’s second year in Class 7A, the quarterback has run the gauntlet of Region 2 and knows what 2023 will entail.

The Bulldogs ended their last season with a 5-5 record after opening with a four-game win streak but closing with some bitter losses. There will be nothing easier about the next 10 games on the schedule.

The first may be the biggest challenge of them all: Opelika takes on defending state champion Thompson in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Friday.

In his junior season, Gagliano showed game-changing ability including on a game-winning two-point conversion pass against Callaway in Georgia. Gagliano completed 52% of his passes for 1,488 yards and 16 touchdowns. Heading into the opener, the goal isn’t to use Gagliano any less, but just to complete more of those passes.

“I’ve challenged our offensive line to give him time in the pocket where he can throw the ball, because he’s got an incredibly strong arm,” said Opelika head coach Erik Speakman. “Very accurate, can make any throw on the field. We’re going to have to make sure he’s able to get the ball out and get it to our playmakers out in space.”

There’ll be no playoff implications in the Thompson game, but it’ll be a big stage for Speakman’s team to see what they’re made of.

“You put so much energy into that game anyway because you want to win the opener,” Speakman said. “It’s a little bit different, just the focus that the kids have come into.” It’s big but “then to get to see Roman perform against a quality opponent like that,” that’s something his coach is truly looking forward to.

Gagliano feels the same excitement his coach does: “Any time you go against a competitive team, it gets you going.” It’ll certainly be a quarterback battle that Gagliano steps into when he takes the field.

He’ll face off against ninth-grader Trent Seaborn, the Warriors’ quarterback who went 12 of 14 on his pass attempts in the 2022 Class 7A state title game. Those 12 completions were good for 207 yards and five touchdowns.

Last summer, Gagliano attended a Manning Passing Academy and then back in June, a trip to Utah ended with the MVP nod at BYU’s quarterback camp. Those have been learning opportunities so to make the step forward in his development, it’ll be a matter of standing still long enough to connect the passes consistently.

A key part of that stillness is just confidence, something Speakman has seen grow in his quarterback over the offseason.

“You’ve seen it just coming into this year, his senior year, with some of his college visits,” Speakman said. “That gives a kid a lot of confidence, when he knows that somebody really wants him to come play at the next level.”

Gagliano currently has five collegiate offers from programs like Alabama State, UAB and Georgia Southern, but that list can grow if he shines on the Class 7A stage.

His coach sees those visits as a culmination of the work his quarterback has put it, which he thinks will only continue to show this fall. “He’s had a great offseason,” Speakman said. “I fully expect him to have a fantastic season.”

Facing bigger, more physical defensive lines, Gagliano says he’s working on staying on his toes since the ball has to get out faster than it did in Class 6A.

Once the Bulldogs get past Thompson, there will be four region games ahead, each with playoff implications.

“You hear it all the time, that the game gets slower, just because you’ve seen so many things, Speakman said. “That has certainly happened for him.”

An older leader who helped along younger players as they learned to deal with the pressures of last season, Gagliano thinks time together this offseason will help the team when their regional games arrive.

“We have each other’s backs out there. You kind of saw that last year in a couple bad losses where we were still together,” Gagliano said. He spends time watching film with receivers and offensive linemen to make sure everyone is on the same page — “That’s pretty big for us.”

Gagliano and the Bulldogs face Thompson at 8 p.m. Central on Friday at the Cramton Bowl to open their season.