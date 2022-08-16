Super 8 Seniors: Gritty, hard-working Noah Higdon highlights Beulah football

Beulah head football coach Matt Johnson had a message for his team this offseason.

That message was about grit, toughness and cultivating a stronger work ethic; not only becoming stronger physically as a team, but mentally. And as far as Beulah players go, Johnson said senior Noah Higdon is representative of that.

“It doesn’t matter what sport he plays,” Johnson said. “He is one of the toughest, hardest-working kids out there, and so that’s how he fits in with our program. … If you didn’t know who Noah was on the field, had no idea who he was, and you walk on the field, you watch him during a drill, whatever it was, you could identify him no problem.”

For a Beulah squad that finished 2-8 in 2021 and hasn’t made the postseason since 2018, playoffs are the goal in 2022, and Higdon is determined to get the Bobcats there.

“It’s been three or four years since we’ve made it (to the playoffs), and so the playoffs is a big one,” Higdon said. “And I really — well, not just me. the seniors, really — we really want to leave Beulah with a good foundation. We want to leave them making the playoffs, and we just want it to keep growing, and growing and growing, so that’s really our biggest goal.”

If the goal is the postseason, then the work Higdon has put in is demonstrative of what it’ll take for the Bobcats to go so far. As a junior, he contributed in every aspect for Beulah.

At quarterback, Higdon generated a combined 688 yards of offense with his arms and legs. On defense, he started in a linebacker role, but also worked out of the safety spot, doing well enough to be named to the Opelika-Auburn News’ 2021 All-Area Small School Defensive Team with 67 total tackles and an interceptions. The senior also worked on special teams as Beulah’s punter, averaging 34.5 yards per punt while holding for field goals and PATs.

“He’s the same today as he was when he came into the program in junior high,” Johnson said. “He’s a hard worker, that’s the biggest takeaway from Noah. You’ll get 100% effort from him every day in practice. Every game, no matter what he plays, baseball, football doesn’t matter. You’re gonna get a really good effort, and so his work ethic is unbelievable.”

An Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Baseball Team honorable mention, Higdon also batted .342 for the Bobcats this spring. And his baseball season got to bleed into the summer, as he went on a mission trip to Germany, Switzerland and France with a church group to teach others about their faith and play baseball.

Higdon and members of his church group did kids clinics on the trip, as well as played in a tournament toward the end of the trip that included German, French and Swiss national teams.

“I really loved seeing how the kids just really looked forward to us coming, because for baseball and things like that is it’s an everyday thing,” Higdon said, “but for them it was really special.”

To Johnson, Higdon’s mission trip symbolizes the senior’s giving personality.

“How often do you hear that, from a senior star quarterback?” Johnson said. “The work ethic and just an overall amazing kid is how I remember him when he got here, and it’s still the same today.”