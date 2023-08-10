It’s like a swimming pool, Beauregard head coach Justin Jones said.

You can picture it, especially now in sweltering August, as the Hornets work toward the season in the heat behind the high school.

Running back Jacori Tarver is one of his players that’s “all in” — or, like Jones says, jumps head-first into the pool, at full-go with whatever’s he’s doing, rather than dipping his toes in on the stairs.

That served him well in his first season at Beauregard last year, when he made an instant impact running for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns on 152 carries, helping push the Hornets to 10 wins and a stellar season. And he’s all in again for the 2023 season, named a Super 8 Senior by the Opelika-Auburn News before kickoff Aug. 25.

“I’m really trying to put my school on the map,” Tarver said at the stadium, on one of those hot early August days. “Put them back on the map again, trying to get it back how it was when La’Damian (Webb) was here. I want success for my team — not just me getting offers or something like that. I want the next person, or the next person after me, to get that. That’s what I shoot for.”

And he’s jumping for the deep end: Tarver said he and his teammates want Ramsay — the defending state champions in Class 5A — and they’ve decided their goal is to try to get to Ramsay in the playoffs and take their shot at the best.

Beauregard enters its third season under Jones. In his first year in 2021, the Hornets went 4-6 as Jones laid out what he calls the blueprint for the program. Ahead of last season, Tarver moved in from Beulah, and with him the backfield Beauregard went 10-2 in 2022, finishing runner-up in the region standings and falling in the second round of the playoffs to UMS-Wright.

“We’re strong on that blueprint,” Tarver smiled. “We’ve just got that one goal. Everybody’s got that one goal. We don’t have cockiness, we don’t have, ‘Somebody’s better than that person.’ We just all want the same thing. We want success. Everybody wants success on the team.”

And as for Tarver individually, he’s looking to play on at the next level, and he has the tools to do it. Tarver already has an offer from Alabama State that he’s weighing, and with Tarver being a bruiser at 6-foot tall and around 225 pounds, Jones figures more opportunities will come up this season.

“I think his path is going to be what college or university is looking for that type of player, looking for that big back on their roster,” Jones said. “So I think that a lot of things can change for the next six-to-eight months for him, just depending on the landscape of those football programs that are looking for his skillset, because he does have a special skillset, being a big back that can do the things that he does.”

Tarver figures he needs to stay focused to reach those goals of playing at the next level, while also keeping focused on his education, because “football, it’s always going to end one day,” he says. “It don’t last forever.”

He also keeps focus on his drive and his reason why:

“What makes me want to keep going is my momma,” Tarver smiled. “She’s really big on football. She talks about me playing football every day. She loves it. I just want to get in a better environment for my momma. That’s why I go so hard at football, because I’m trying to make it.”

In the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason rankings released Wednesday, Beauregard checked in at No. 8. Jones doesn’t mind his players taking a glance at the top of the rankings, seeing teams like Ramsay there and circling them. It isn’t arrogance, but a competitor’s mindset, to have that design to go after the best, line up, and see how they can compete.

“I think those things are important,” Jones said. “We’re trying to create the right mindset about not only the here-and-now success but also creating the right mindset to have some lifelong success, because football is tough, it’s a man’s game, it’s a physical game, but we all know life is just as tough or sometimes even tougher. Him having that outlook and that mindset and that competitive spirit about him, it’s going to help Jacori for us and our program, but it’s going to help Jacori long after he’s graduated from Beauregard.”

As for what Tarver, he gives back his contribution every day at the fieldhouse, when he dives in head first.

“What Jacori brings to the table is so much more. Is he a contributor on the field? Yes. But like he has said, what he can contribute is on the day-to-day basis, in the weight room, in the locker room, on the practice field,” Jones said. “The intangibles of leadership, and his smiling face and his attitude about his day-to-day, those are the things that Jacori brings to the table for our program that helps in so many ways, as much as he brings to the table on the field.”