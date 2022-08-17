Super 8 Seniors: JC Hart's roots run deep at Loachapoka. He wouldn't want it any other way

The roots of JC Hart run deep through Loachapoka High School.

An aunt, uncles, grandparents and both his parents have all attended Loachapoka, with athletes among them.

His mother, Chyna Walker, ran track for the Indians, and his uncle, Antron Newton, played football for them, too. Most notably, his dad, Corey Hart, was a football standout, going on to play college football at Marshall and Alabama A&M.

Now, as JC heads into his senior year, the Auburn commit will continue deepening those roots, capping off what’s been a stellar high school career 10 minutes west of Auburn on Highway 14.

“Everybody’s behind him down there,” Corey said. “Everybody know him.”

There have been opportunities for JC at bigger schools. According to his dad, he had a chance to play at the prestigious IMG Academy. Even still, JC wouldn’t want to play his final season anywhere else.

“I’m big on loyalty so that’s really the only reason I haven’t transferred,” JC told the Opelika-Auburn News. “It’s a challenge at every school level, so we can’t just look at the Thompsons and all those high schools.”

As a junior, JC was an all-area standout, racking up 92 total tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss and five interceptions, but it was nothing new. A two-way player at receiver and defensive back, he’s been a starter since he was a freshman.

When Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton arrived in 2018, he heard stories about the incoming freshman.

“I just heard about a kid that, in little league, all he did was score touchdowns,” Newton said. “He just was a touchdown-scoring machine.”

At the time, JC was involved in extracurriculars, playing in the band and with the basketball team, though he’d taken a year off from football in eighth grade. But after the Loachapoka staff re-sparked his interest in football, it “just took off from there.”

Although he’s no longer in the band, JC was once in line to be a drum major for Loachapoka’s band. According to Loachapoka Principal Albert Weeden, JC is a “potential valedictorian,” boasting a 4.2 GPA.

“I’ve been doing this for 20-some years. As far as character, I mean, he’s definitely near the top,” Robert Pavek, JC’s AP Biology teacher, said. “He’s real reserved, just real popular. He’s friends with everybody, doesn’t have a mean bone in his body — at least off the football field.”

For Corey, his son’s commitment last week was a dream come true in a sense, as when Corey played at Loachapoka, the end goal was to play at Auburn.

“[JC] made a commitment,” Corey said. “He was like, ‘Dad, I’m gonna pick up where you left off,’ and he picked it up and he’s gone.”