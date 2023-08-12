It’ll be no one-hit wonder at Lee-Scott.

For starters, “Touchdown Meyers” will play again over the PA at the academy on Friday nights, because the younger Meyers is back for another go-around in 2023.

And in the bigger picture, the Warriors are hard at work to prove Lee-Scott isn’t going to fall off the map after its state championship win last season, with JJ Meyers being one of the returners doing everything they can to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Lee-Scott went through a dream season last year, going 12-0 and winning the AISA’s AAA championship, with JJ’s older brother George Meyers winning the AISA Back of the Year award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

It was like a movie script, in a lot of ways, but now the returners are faced with the harsh reality of starting a new season after losing 18 seniors, including George, and a few move-outs. JJ Meyers was a big contributor to Lee-Scott’s title win in 2022, but steps into a larger role as feature back in 2023.

“Everyone wants their high school to succeed, even after they graduate,” JJ Meyers said, standing on Jud Scott Field on campus this week. “That 12-0 sets the bar really high. You don’t want it to fall back down and everyone be like, ‘Oh it was just a fluke season. That senior class carried you.’ We want it to be: ‘No, it wasn’t the seniors — it was everyone on the team. We all put forth effort and we all worked hard,’ because we all did that. We all did good.”

The Warriors look to prove just that after entering the season No. 3 in the ASWA rankings for AISA. Despite Lee-Scott’s record-breaking year last season, and because of the heavy turnover, the writers have Lee-Scott third in the rankings and Glenwood at No. 1.

“That third-place vote hit a lot of people hard,” JJ Meyers said with a smile and a shrug. “Especially, last year, we started out with one vote to even be in the top 10. And it took Week 7 or 8 maybe just to get to No. 1, and we did all that work, 12-0, we did all that stuff, and now we’re third place again — especially with our rival Glenwood being No. 1. That really gets a team going and ready to start the season.”

He’ll be one of the ones leading the Warriors out onto the field, and it’ll be a fitting end to a career he’s dedicated to Lee-Scott: While JJ will be without his brother George this year, he’s been on teams without him most of his football career. George moved in for one season last year from Opelika, while JJ has been with Lee-Scott since the fifth grade.

“It was great having him though,” JJ Meyers said. “It was a moment you can’t ever pass up, with family, winning a state championship.”

And now for the follow-up, he’s back to make sure the successful season wasn’t a flash in the pan.

“He’s a guy that plays everywhere and doesn’t ask questions. ‘Yes sir, I’ll go do that,’” Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel said of JJ Meyers. “A fine young man.

“We took a big hit last year, losing those 18 guys, but I really like our football team,” Daniel explained, back at Fox Sports The Game’s high school football media days in July. “We’ve got guys that do everything you ask them to do. They work their tails off every day. They’re in the weight room, they’re running, doing whatever it takes. I don’t know how the season’s going to turn out. I didn’t know what it was going to turn out to be last year. But I know that we have guys on our team that are going to work to make it successful.”

Lee-Scott opens the season Aug. 17 hosting Chambers Academy.

“Just the drive of wanting to get back to that state championship,” JJ Meyers said. “I mean, every high school player’s goal to win a state championship, and repeating is even better. It’s like a dream come true for everyone. Last year, we set a lot of records, and did everything we possibly could, and this year we’re trying to get one step better on everything we do, making sure everything we do is driving us toward being better and not taking us back at all.”