Super 8 Seniors: Kyan Maloy looks to help put Beauregard football ‘back on the map’

Kyan Maloy was once that kid in the stands.

He was a youngster eight years ago watching La’Damian Webb race down the field as the Hornets powered their way to a state championship in 2016.

Maloy remembers it well and he has talked about those glory days this preseason. Beauregard has been to the mountaintop before, Maloy is sure to point out, and his goal is to help Beauregard get back there.

And he knows there are youngsters out there watching — because he used to be one of them.

“Kids are looking up to me,” Maloy said. “I don’t want to let them down right now.”

Maloy this season has a chance to help lay the foundation for Beauregard on its journey back up, as a team leader and a standout player. Maloy stars for Beauregard in all three phases of the game and has been named an Opelika-Auburn News Super 8 Senior ahead of this season.

Beauregard kicks off the 2022 season Aug. 19 against Selma.

“He’s a next-level defensive player. But let’s be honest, I wouldn’t be a very good coach if he didn’t touch the football,” Beauregard head coach Justin Jones smiled this preseason.

Yes, Maloy was all over the field for Beauregard last season on his way to being named honorable mention all-state by the ASWA. Maloy pulled down four interceptions on defense last season while also running for three touchdowns, catching another touchdown receiving, and returning punts and kicks for a total of five touchdowns on special teams.

He’s projected to play defense in college but Jones, the second-year coach, is ready to use him anywhere on the field, and Maloy is just fine with that.

In fact, Jones said he’s seen growth and leadership out of Maloy ever since getting to Beauregard.

“Coming from a sophomore when I got there rolling into his junior year, he’s grown so much, maturity-wise. And what I mean by that is the everyday grind of offseason, and pushing and working,” Jones said. “When your best players are your hardest workers, that’s when things start changing. That’s what I’ve seen out of some of our kids.

“I don’t know what it was like here before. I wasn’t here. But I just know from where we are now, some of our best players are becoming our hardest workers, and it’s easy when you’ve got kids like Kyan Maloy.”

Maloy has been to camps at Jacksonville State, Alabama State and North Alabama among others, and has had some communication with even bigger schools. Maloy’s older brother KJ was also a strong player at Beauregard. Maloy said he’s kin to Earl Campbell, and his grandfather is Ted Washington Sr., who played for the Houston Oilers and whose son Ted Washington Jr. also made the NFL.

Maloy, though, said he’s just worried about making his own path and worried about laying bricks at Beauregard.

“Right now, I put all the colleges, the offers and stars and rankings behind me and I’m worried about the team,” Maloy said. “I still see myself just as a no-star. I know stars are there, I’m happy they’re there, but right now I don’t really care about the stars. We’ve got to worry about putting Beauregard back on the map.”

Beauregard competes in Region 4-5A and is looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 — with Maloy leading the way.

“He’s still showing up every day, and really expects us not to coach him any different,” Jones said. “That’s what you love about a kid like that.

“He’s a football player, man. That’s what I enjoy about him, because he loves football, he loves to compete, he loves to work. And that’s only going to help him as his career goes on.”