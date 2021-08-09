SUPER 8 SENIORS: LaFayette’s Antavious Woody ready to do it all once more in 2021

The 6-foot-3, 291-pound Woody holds his own playing on both the offensive and defensive line for the Bulldogs, and he shined as a junior by blocking the edge for a 1,000-yard passer while piling up 53 tackles, nine tackles for loss and seven sacks on defense. He’s also an excellent special teams player, as evidenced by his averaging 41.5 yards per kickoff and 40.8 yards per punt last fall.
When asked what’s his strategy is when he’s preparing to kick, Woody offered a straightforward response.
“Kick the hell out of the ball,” Woody said with a smile. “Just give my guys good field position, and we don’t have to worry about [the other team] driving. That’s all it is: get a good foot on the ball.”
Woody’s skill with his foot is admirable, but it’s his play on the line that continues to be the talk of the town. It’s not only led Woody to become a Florida State commit, but it’s also put him on the path to finishing his high school career with yet another productive campaign.
LaFayette assistant coach Micheal Pattillo has been a fixture in the Bulldogs’ football program, and he remembers when Woody first moved to LaFayette from Five Points in his eighth-grade year. By that point Woody already stood out physically, but as the coaches got to know the new kid better they recognized he had a chance to be a special player.
In time, Woody proved to Pattillo he was willing to make the most of his opportunity.
“The biggest thing with him is an ability that sometimes certain things can’t be taught but then having the understanding to grow and being able to be coachable,” Pattillo said. “He’s learned over the last few years that he’s been a lot better. He understands that we’ve all been there, and we’re trying to help them all get to that next level.
“Overall, he’s just a great kid as far as trying to do all those things and becoming a better person over the course of time.”
Woody’s size and strength didn’t go unnoticed throughout the years, and his strong junior season only put more eyes on him. He picked up 12 scholarship offers along the way leading up to June 28, when he committed to Florida State.
Woody explained he never forgot how the Seminoles were the first major team to offer him, and his relationship with the coaching staff was too good to ignore.
“I communicate with the whole coaching staff. They’ve been showing me love, they brought me in like I’m one of the players already. It’s just a bond that we grew together, and I’ve continued to just let it grow,” Woody said. “It got a lot of pressure off me. I just went ahead and did it. I feel comfortable with it. I love it. That’s my new home now.”
The main question now is where exactly Florida State will play Woody.
Woody explained the Seminoles have not decided if he’ll be an offensive or defensive lineman. While Woody enjoys the chance to play on offense and catch an unsuspecting linebacker by surprise when he quickly pulls, he admitted he’d rather play defensive line if it was up to him.
Woody didn’t hold back when asked what his favorite thing about playing defensive line was.
“Just grabbing a man — physically throwing him left or right — and nobody not say nothing to me about it,” Woody said.
Woody has taken a serious approach to this offseason and said staying in the weight room and leading his teammates have been a must the last few months. He and the Bulldogs had a strong 2020 that saw them end the regular season with five straight wins, but Woody wants even more to close out his career.
Woody has contributed in every way fathomable for LaFayette over the past few years. He’s set to do that again in 2021, and he hopes the result is an unforgettable season for the Bulldogs.
“My team goal is to win a championship. My self goal is to help everybody around me become a better player so don’t nobody look at nobody different,” Woody said. “Everybody is looking at each other equally. We’re all the same. We’re all the same when we’ve got on pads. It will just help everybody out to just talk to everybody a lot.