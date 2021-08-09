SUPER 8 SENIORS: LaFayette’s Antavious Woody ready to do it all once more in 2021

In time, Woody proved to Pattillo he was willing to make the most of his opportunity.

“The biggest thing with him is an ability that sometimes certain things can’t be taught but then having the understanding to grow and being able to be coachable,” Pattillo said. “He’s learned over the last few years that he’s been a lot better. He understands that we’ve all been there, and we’re trying to help them all get to that next level.

“Overall, he’s just a great kid as far as trying to do all those things and becoming a better person over the course of time.”

Woody’s size and strength didn’t go unnoticed throughout the years, and his strong junior season only put more eyes on him. He picked up 12 scholarship offers along the way leading up to June 28, when he committed to Florida State.

Woody explained he never forgot how the Seminoles were the first major team to offer him, and his relationship with the coaching staff was too good to ignore.