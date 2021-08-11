SUPER 8 SENIORS: Lanett’s Caden Story looks to make the most of his last ride with the Panthers

“It would definitely be special to go out with a state championship my senior year,” he said. “That’s something nobody can take from me.”

Either way, he’s grown into a special player. Clifford Story says he could see it back when he was in elementary school. It was that way for all his boys. His sons would be part of the team as managers before they could suit up. Often enough, Clifford Story said, he’d have assistant coaches asking him to get his sons out of the drills because they’d be in there running routes and going through the steps just like the older kids.

“Then when he started playing junior high, I could see things starting to develop,” Clifford Story said. “And then when he hit a growth spurt from eighth grade to ninth grade, he went from 6-1, 180, to 6-3, at that time, aebout 235. So he outgrew the quarterback position which I was grooming him at,” he laughed.

But with that added size came even more interest from the next level. Now, Clifford Story says he sits back and marvels at how his youngest son has become a young man handling the recruiting process with poise.