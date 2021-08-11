SUPER 8 SENIORS: Lanett’s Caden Story looks to make the most of his last ride with the Panthers

Caden Story’s future is bright.
But he knows he’ll carry his home with him in his heart no matter how far he goes.
That’s why his senior season is so special to him: Because Lanett will always be his hometown, and because what the Panthers have built is the family business.
“It’ll most definitely be special,” Caden Story said, on ending his career with a strong season at Lanett. “It’s something that no one can take from me and I’ll always remember it.”
Story is a highly touted four-star prospect, but he committed before the season so he could focus on his senior year with Lanett — announcing on Aug. 1 that he plans to sign with Auburn.
He’s the third son of head coach Clifford Story to come through the Panthers’ program, behind Tre Story, who signed with Richmond in 2017, and Kristian Story, who signed with Alabama as part of the class of 2020.
He’s the youngest, but he’s the biggest: He’s grown to 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds and is only growing stronger going into his senior season on the defensive line.
He has lofty goals, because Lanett has a proud program. Lanett won state championships in 2017 and 2019, but Caden Story wants another one — and he wants to go out with a win at state just like his brother Kristian did in 2019.
“It would definitely be special to go out with a state championship my senior year,” he said. “That’s something nobody can take from me.”
Either way, he’s grown into a special player. Clifford Story says he could see it back when he was in elementary school. It was that way for all his boys. His sons would be part of the team as managers before they could suit up. Often enough, Clifford Story said, he’d have assistant coaches asking him to get his sons out of the drills because they’d be in there running routes and going through the steps just like the older kids.
“Then when he started playing junior high, I could see things starting to develop,” Clifford Story said. “And then when he hit a growth spurt from eighth grade to ninth grade, he went from 6-1, 180, to 6-3, at that time, aebout 235. So he outgrew the quarterback position which I was grooming him at,” he laughed.
But with that added size came even more interest from the next level. Now, Clifford Story says he sits back and marvels at how his youngest son has become a young man handling the recruiting process with poise.
“Sometimes I just sit there and listen at him on the phone talking to recruiters and head coaches,” Clifford Story said. “He has done a great job of handling himself, and just being straight up and blunt with the things that he expects and the things he wants from the program.
“So I’m real pleased with how far he’s come.”
Last season, Caden Story powered his way to 58 total tackles, 26 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. He anchored a dominant Lanett defense that finished the season with four shutouts and gave up only 7.8 points per game.
He was named the O-A News’ 2020 Defensive Player of the Year for his stellar play.
Then came the calls, but Caden Story said his brothers helped him with what to expect from the recruiting process, and how to take what he was told.
“It was stressful, but it was also enjoyable at the same time,” Caden Story said. “During the summer I was focusing on making the decision and colleges, but now it’s time to get ready and lock in for my high school team.”
For one more season, he’s sure to enjoy his time in black and gold.
There’s no going back. But there’s no taking Lanett out of him, either, wherever he goes.
“For us, we know the standard that Lanett has,” Caden Story said. “We know what it takes. We know the work that we’ve got to put in to maintain that standard and build on top of what we have going.”