Super 8 Seniors: Lee-Scott’s Joseph Horne helps raise the standard for Warriors football

Joseph Horne’s senior year comes as Lee-Scott Academy’s football program is on an upswing, so his 2022 season will be an effort in maintaining that success.

“I wouldn’t really say we’ve settled in. We had success last year, but we don’t want to just be caught up on that success,” Horne said. “We want to really push it this year and go even farther.”

Horne holds a defensive end position, where he is be joined by senior Alex Cash on the other end, but the veterans will have an essential role as they play beside a number of sophomores who are hitting their second year of play.

Rostered on the varsity basketball team for the Warriors, Horne is a two-sport starter whose strength is his willingness to learn. Ever a favorite quality among coaches, he is a player who always looks to grow his knowledge of the game.

“Joseph gets better at everything. He’s an outstanding kid. He’s a basketball player and starts on the basketball team. He’s a great student. Work ethic is out the roof,” said head coach Buster Daniel. “He’s outstanding. He never takes time off. Anything you ask him to do, he does it twice as hard, so he’s just an outstanding worker. He’s good at everything.”

Completing its first winning season since 2017, Lee-Scott’s standards shot sky high as the Warriors advanced all the way to the state semifinals in 2021. Players now shoulder the responsibility of improving in order to carry on that success.

“I’d say my technique is improved. When we first started, I wasn’t really football smart,” Horne said. “I do good in the classroom, but I didn’t know a lot about football. The coaches have really helped me to improve my technique and get better at that.”

In a region made up of the AISA’s AAA teams, Daniel’s goal is to improve upon last year’s second-place finish, this year shooting for a region title on the way to the playoffs. Accomplishing that goal will begin with Horne and his senior teammates.

“He is eager to learn. That’s the biggest thing: he wants to learn,” Daniel said. “He’s like a sponge. He soaks up everything. I love having kids that are eager to learn.”

The Warriors open with Class AA regional champion Chambers Academy, a team they lost to in their season opener from last year. The games sit 364 days apart, and this year’s opener will be a sounding board to compare both last season and the one ahead.

Lee-Scott’s potential run to the playoffs will be one to keep an eye on, especially as the Warriors’ season wraps up with a trio of home games before postseason play begins. Horne and his senior teammates look to win Daniel’s first region title for the Warriors before they graduate.