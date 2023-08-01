Jamari Payne knows what outsiders might think of Loachapoka.

“People look down on 1A, like we can’t get to college from here,” Payne said. “Man, football is football. We play just like they play.”

And Payne is 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds worth of proof.

Last year, Loachapoka had a breakout season, going 9-2 and notching the program’s first playoff win since 2013. The leader of that team was JC Hart, who became only the second ‘Poka product to sign with Auburn football.

Now Hart will be replaced as top prospect by Payne, who had a monster 2022 season in his own right. The defensive lineman racked up 109 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions.

For his production, Payne has been named a Super 8 Senior by the Opelika-Auburn News ahead of the 2023 football season.

“He does a great job of leading,” Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton said. “He’s vocal. The kids follow him.”

Like Hart, Payne is going to go from the tiny town on Highway 14 to play power-conference college football. In early July, Payne made his official visit to Purdue and committed to the Boilermakers.

With the college decision already behind him, Payne said a lot of stress is off his shoulders.

“It’s been my dream since I was a young kid to go D-I,” Payne said. “It’s emotional. Like, I never thought I’d be in this position.”

Although he’s earned a three-star rating and a chance to play in the Big Ten, Payne didn’t always have his sights set on a Division I football career.

He initially thought basketball was going to be his ticket to the next level. Payne continues to star for ‘Poka on the hardwood, but Newton helped him see that his future was in football.

“When I first got there and saw him, just how athletic he is, I always knew football was gonna be his way,” said Newton, who is entering his fourth season at Loachapoka. “He’s a big kid and a big-time athlete.”

The Division I offers started coming early last year, beginning with a look from Alabama A&M. Three more schools offered by the end of that week. Now, two dozen teams have offered him, including Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

However, Payne is carving out his own path, opting for the Big Ten instead of the SEC.

“It just felt like home,” Payne said of Purdue. “I fit in like I fit in with my teammates down here. The coaching staff are creating a great environment there. It’s just somewhere I want to be.”

While Payne puts up huge numbers on the defensive end, you’ll sometimes see him with the ball in his hands on offense. He was a big help on an offense that scored 40-plus points four times last season with his work as a versatile tight end.

“He’s just an overall athlete,” Newton said. “A great player who can line up at a lot of positions — and we’re gonna put him at a lot of positions this year.”

Payne will be the one to watch on a ‘Poka defense that he believes will be even better than the one last year that allowed just 17 points per game and held opponents to a touchdown or less six different times.

He’ll be hard for fans to miss on the field, as he brings great size and great energy to his team.

“I’m just a hype dude,” Payne said. “I’m always getting to the ball first.”

This time next year, Payne will be getting ready to play college football as the latest ‘Poka player to make it to the big stage.

But first, he wants to help take his team even further into the postseason — and potentially a shot at the Class 1A title.

“It’s just time to lock in,” Payne said. “Don’t have to worry about nothing else. Just lock in to one goal: The state championship.”