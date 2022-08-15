Super 8 Seniors: Opelika’s Kaden Cooper electric anywhere on the field for the Bulldogs

Kaden Cooper could do it all for the Opelika offense if he was asked.

As the Bulldogs move to Class 7A in 2022, the coaches might do just that.

Cooper enters his senior season having seen success, winning a region championship last season in Class 6A, and while the Bulldogs expect a tough road ahead back in the region with rivals Auburn High and Central-Phenix City, they have a top weapon in Cooper.

Through his junior year, Cooper bounced from running back to receiver and even quarterback as the need arose. Taking the field with returning quarterback Roman Gagliano, Cooper will be filling offensive roles as needed, rather than as required.

“We’ll do some things. It won’t just be wide receiver. It won’t be just running back,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “Last year he kind of played running back due to some injuries. That’s what got him put back there full time. But this year, you’ll see No. 23 touching the ball a good bit.”

With diverse experience and a dynamic skillset, Cooper has the ability to play on offense but his primary role will be shifting back to receiver — but in a more fluid role than normal. Because he has held so many skills positions, he fits everywhere.

“It allows you to move him around on the field to where defenses can’t key on him. We can put him in the backfield. You can put him in the slot. You can split him out by himself. You can do so many different things,” Speakman said. “He’s versatile. He’s not just solely a receiver or solely a running back that you can’t do a whole lot with, so we’ll use him in a lot of different ways.”

After moving around so much last year, part of this season will just be carving out the role Cooper can play in bringing Opelika success in Class 7A football. He brings a lot to the table when he gets to touch the ball.

“The biggest thing from him is getting the ball to him. He can do so many things for us on offense from playing last year. We even put him in at quarterback some,” Speakman said. “He got in the quarterback picture the other day for the program and I said, ‘Don’t get your hopes up too much.’ He’s such a great player in number of ways. He’s a great kid, No. 1.”

With that level of trust from the head coach, Cooper’s focus heading into the fall is on becoming better in the ways a wide receiver must be. With Central scheduled for Game Four, the Bulldogs will need to settle in early.

“Probably the most improved has been my hands. I can catch pretty well,” Cooper said. “I’m pretty excited because last year I played a little receiver, so that’s probably a good reason for the move. I’m pretty excited about it.”

With a concrete role he can really embrace, Cooper’s senior season is one he can set lofty goals for, and he certainly has some.

“Well, my uncle had told me at least 1,000 receiving and 1,000 rushing,” Cooper said. “So I’m going to try and get that.”