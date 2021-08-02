SUPER 8 SENIORS: Opelika’s Taylor Love leads the Bulldog defense

The interception came in Opelika’s playoff game with Wetumpka, right after he scored a rushing touchdown on offense. On the ensuing series after his offensive touchdown, he pulled down that interception and brought it back 27 yards for a pick-six and another touchdown — just showing in an example how he’s willing and able to help Opelika anywhere, anytime, in any way.

“To be more of a leader to my team,” Love said, when asked about his goals for this season. “Show that role more. And come out with a championship.”

Yes, that’s the goal. “I’ve got to get some stuff accomplished before I leave,” he added.

With a player like Love holding down the defense, Opelika’s one piece closer to making a run.

“Taylor brings a lot to the table for us,” Speakman said. “Defensively, he’s one of our linebackers that kind of runs everything on the back end for us; makes a lot of calls for us, gets us lined up. Great player, great tackler. Does a lot of things really well for us and has since he was in ninth grade.

“It brings a lot of experience, a lot of game experience, and just overall a great person.”