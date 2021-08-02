SUPER 8 SENIORS: Opelika’s Taylor Love leads the Bulldog defense

Taylor Love is always on time.
He never misses a practice. He never misses a workout.
He never even misses a rep.
The Opelika linebacker has been the model of consistency and a leader by example for going on four years with the varsity Bulldogs, head coach Erik Speakman said, and it’s paid off for him going into his senior season.
“If you want to show somebody that’s been successful doing things the right way, you can point to Taylor,” Speakman said.
Opelika will point to him, and turn to him, plenty of times this season on the field.
Love is set to anchor the Opelika defense in 2021 with his skills and his experience, entering his fourth season on varsity after being one of just a couple of players pulled up his ninth-grade year.
He’s given plenty back to Opelika during that long career, but he’s still giving more.
“It means family to me,” Love said, of what it means to suit up for Opelika again this fall. “I grew up here. I get love from all around. I like to show the love back.
“That’s what it means to me: family.”
Love recorded 91 tackles for Opelika last season, while tallying four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception.
The interception came in Opelika’s playoff game with Wetumpka, right after he scored a rushing touchdown on offense. On the ensuing series after his offensive touchdown, he pulled down that interception and brought it back 27 yards for a pick-six and another touchdown — just showing in an example how he’s willing and able to help Opelika anywhere, anytime, in any way.
“To be more of a leader to my team,” Love said, when asked about his goals for this season. “Show that role more. And come out with a championship.”
Yes, that’s the goal. “I’ve got to get some stuff accomplished before I leave,” he added.
With a player like Love holding down the defense, Opelika’s one piece closer to making a run.
“Taylor brings a lot to the table for us,” Speakman said. “Defensively, he’s one of our linebackers that kind of runs everything on the back end for us; makes a lot of calls for us, gets us lined up. Great player, great tackler. Does a lot of things really well for us and has since he was in ninth grade.
“It brings a lot of experience, a lot of game experience, and just overall a great person.”
Love said Opelika’s always had a strong defense, and he says his group will live up to the same standard. “We’re going to be the same way,” he said. He said his coaches have been helping him get stronger, and get ready for the next level.
To that end, Love has seen his recruitment pick up this offseason. He’s earned offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and more.
“It’s pretty fast-paced, but we’re taking it step-by-step,” Love said. “It’s been exciting, though, so can’t complain.”
He’s grateful that he’s been able to take visits to campuses this summer, after an extended dead period put an end to that last summer after COVID-19 first swept across the country. He’s experiencing a lot of it for the first time.
“Recruiting is so far behind for people that are like him,” Speakman said of Love. “They’re not the, quote, ‘elite’ player, but they’re a really, really good player — I think his senior film, people will come in and go, ‘OK, we’ve got to offer this kid now.’ And hopefully for them he’s not committed to somebody. But he’s probably going to have to make a decision soon on where he wants to go.”
The same way, Love says workouts have been better this summer for the Bulldogs, with the team allowed to work out together instead of being isolated in pods as a virus precaution last summer.
Love says communication has improved on the team since the players have all been together more often.
That’s a good thing for Opelika: More communication means more players can follow Love’s lead, and the example he sets.