SUPER 8 SENIORS: Opelika's Jarell Stinson looks to carve a path to the next level for other Bulldogs to follow

Jarell Stinson is carving out the trail his brother once blazed.
He hopes to leave a wider path for others to follow, too.
Stinson has been stellar in his career at Opelika and it’s led him to visits on campus across the SEC and beyond as a coveted recruit. A franchise player for the Bulldogs, according to his head coach, Stinson has lived up to every bit of the billing that comes with his last name, and he’s following in the footsteps of his older brother Jaylen Stinson, who has gone on from Opelika to play at Duke at the next level.
Jarell Stinson wants to take the same path — and he wants to make the pipeline between Opelika and college football even stronger, giving back by showing more Opelika athletes the way to their dreams.
“I’m definitely telling other schools about players on my team, rising players, and trying to get them to the same spot I’m in right now,” Stinson said. “Because I remember looking at the older guys when I was younger, and wishing I could do what they did.”
Stinson, a speedy cornerback and a playmaker whenever he’s around the football, has received offers from Florida, Florida State, UCF, Duke and many more. He was committed to Auburn under its old staff before decommitting after a coaching change was made.
His recruitment hit choppy waters then but he says it’s easier for him to navigate the hectic recruiting process after watching his brother go through it — and he hopes some younger Opelika players can watch him go through it and know what to do when it’s their time, too.
“We always talk to them about the fact that, ‘You guys are going to help the younger guys with recruiting by how you act and how you perform when you get there,’” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “And then of course these kids can look and say, ‘Shoot, if I’m playing with Jarell, then I’ve got a chance to be seen.’ Because we have such good players, we get a lot of eyes on us as far as colleges go. So, these younger kids will be seen.”
Stinson does well in that way every time he’s out on a campus representing Opelika, Speakman said.
“He does a great job with that,” Speakman said. “He comes from a great family, and comes from a family that, his mom and dad went to school here, so it means a lot to him to be an Opelika Bulldog.”
It would mean a lot to Stinson to have a strong senior season, as well.
In fact: “It’d mean everything,” he said.
“I really want to lead the guys this year, have a really good season, and end out with a bang.”
Stinson last season tallied 95 tackles while pulling down an interception and returning nine punts for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He’s an impact player who changes the game whenever he’s around the ball — and even when he’s away from it when teams choose not to throw it to his side or kick the ball away from him.
“I feel like we were very strong on both sides of the football,” Stinson said. “I feel like if we come together and get into the playbook very well, I feel like we can be really good this year.”
With Stinson making game-changing moments possible on any given play, the Bulldogs have an important piece to the puzzle as they try to reach their goals.
“I guess if you ever tagged somebody as a franchise player in high school, he would be one of the guys that we would look at, just for all the things he does in the return game, defensively for us, this year using him more on the offensive side of the ball just get the ball in his hands,” Speakman said. “But he’s always been that kid that was one of the best growing up on every team he’s played on. Now that he’s a senior, he’s taken full advantage of the opportunity he’s given to be, quote, ‘one of our best players.’