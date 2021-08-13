SUPER 8 SENIORS: Opelika's Jarell Stinson looks to carve a path to the next level for other Bulldogs to follow

In fact: “It’d mean everything,” he said.

“I really want to lead the guys this year, have a really good season, and end out with a bang.”

Stinson last season tallied 95 tackles while pulling down an interception and returning nine punts for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He’s an impact player who changes the game whenever he’s around the ball — and even when he’s away from it when teams choose not to throw it to his side or kick the ball away from him.

“I feel like we were very strong on both sides of the football,” Stinson said. “I feel like if we come together and get into the playbook very well, I feel like we can be really good this year.”

With Stinson making game-changing moments possible on any given play, the Bulldogs have an important piece to the puzzle as they try to reach their goals.