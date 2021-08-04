SUPER 8 SENIORS: Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels well set to run wild this fall

When Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. checked his stopwatch after running back Jalyn Daniels’ 40-yard dash this April, the veteran coach could hardly believe his eyes.
Daniels’ speed was not much of a secret after a breakout 2020, but his mad dash on April 21 still left his coach thoroughly impressed. Daniels was clocked at 4.37, which put the rising senior into a category of special that Battles said only one other player is a member of.
“I’ve only timed one other guy in 26 years of coaching that ran that fast, and that individual set every rushing record at Vanderbilt and went on to play four years in the NFL: Zac Stacy, who played tailback for me at Bibb County,” Battles said. “He’s just an athlete that puts the time in. That’s the best way to put it.”
Daniels’ combination of pure athleticism and hard work has him set to truly turn heads in the state this season.
Daniels burst onto the scene for the Tigers in 2020 and ended the season with 118 carries for 1,168 yards and 17 touchdowns despite only playing six games at tailback. Those efforts have caught the attention of opposing teams and college coaches alike, but still Daniels has his mind set on showing out again starting in August.
“I’m ready,” Daniels said. “We’ve been working hard. We’ve just got to keep working.”
Daniels’ initial move to running back in the Tigers’ second game against Wetumpka was one predicated by a Tallassee offense that just couldn’t get going.
The Tigers fell behind quickly against the Indians, and after a halftime talk Battles and the coaches shifted Daniels from receiver to running back. It didn’t take long for the staff to look like geniuses thanks to Daniels, who promptly ripped off a pair of 50-plus yard runs to ease the sting in what was a 35-14 loss.
Daniels’ most unforgettable game came three weeks later against Elmore County. Despite still being fairly inexperienced as a ball carrier, he ran all over the Panthers’ defense to the tune of 372 rushing yards and five touchdowns to help his team break a three-game losing streak to start the year.
Daniels and the Tigers seemed to be trending in the right direction when COVID issues forced them to forfeit two games, which ultimately led to Tallassee missing the playoffs. Despite that disappointment, Daniels and his teammates haven’t let up this offseason, as evidenced by the work the group has been putting in.
Battles recalled being at the beach during the week of Fourth of July when a friend sent him a message with a puzzled tone. It seemed Daniels and the majority of the Tigers were at the practice field going through drills; surely, the friend thought Battles wasn’t making his players go through practice during the holiday week?
“They were doing it on their own, and he’s one of the leaders of that. Now, he’s not the only one; we have a bunch of them. But they work at it now,” Battles said. “They get out there and they put in the extra. They do all the stuff that we require of them, and then they go and put in the extra.”
Daniels’ efforts have paid off with scholarship offers from Marshall, Akron, North Alabama and Samford, and Battles believes more is on the way. Battles said Daniels attended Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend in late July, and the Tigers like him as a potential defensive back.
Daniels explained where exactly he plays at the next level — or even for the Tigers — isn’t one of his primary concerns.
“It really doesn’t matter to me. I just want to play,” Daniels said.
Battles praised Daniels and said the rising senior is still just scratching the surface of what he can become and that the school that signs him will be getting someone who’s worth investing in.
Battles has big plans on utilizing Daniels as part of a loaded Tallassee offense also featuring quarterback Tyler Ellis and playmakers Zavion Carr and Marciano Smith. Daniels is willing to do his part to help the Tigers contend once again, and getting Tallassee back in the postseason for the first time since 2017 is something he finds worth striving for.