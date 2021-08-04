SUPER 8 SENIORS: Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels well set to run wild this fall

“They were doing it on their own, and he’s one of the leaders of that. Now, he’s not the only one; we have a bunch of them. But they work at it now,” Battles said. “They get out there and they put in the extra. They do all the stuff that we require of them, and then they go and put in the extra.”

Daniels’ efforts have paid off with scholarship offers from Marshall, Akron, North Alabama and Samford, and Battles believes more is on the way. Battles said Daniels attended Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend in late July, and the Tigers like him as a potential defensive back.

Daniels explained where exactly he plays at the next level — or even for the Tigers — isn’t one of his primary concerns.

“It really doesn’t matter to me. I just want to play,” Daniels said.

Battles praised Daniels and said the rising senior is still just scratching the surface of what he can become and that the school that signs him will be getting someone who’s worth investing in.