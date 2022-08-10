Super 8 Seniors: The Ballhawk is back, and Elijah Whitfield is carving his own name in Lanett legend

The Ballhawk is back, out on the practice field at Lanett.

That’s what they call Elijah Whitfield now, when the senior defensive back flies across the field and zeroes in on interceptions.

It’s what they used to call Trikweze Bridges, a Lanett Panther all-timer who now plays at Oregon — and who is Whitfield’s cousin.

When Whitfield is on the field, it’s like that imposing presence is back in the defensive backfield. The Ballhawk is back. “That’s where the name came from,” Whitfield smiled when he was asked about Bridges. “I looked up to him.”

Now, Whitfield is creating a legend all his own to add to Lanett lore, as he looks to lead the Panthers back to the state championship game in 2022 — has now been named an Opelika-Auburn News Super 8 Senior.

Whitfield is a versatile threat who plays all over the field for Lanett, last season pulling down six interceptions and running back three defensive touchdowns. Head coach Clifford Story plans to use him again on offense, defense and special teams this season.

Whitfield’s also taken on a leadership role for the proud Panther program that won state championships in 2017 and 2019.

“When I wasn’t a senior, it felt like it was taking so long. Now that I am, it just flew by,” he laughed.

“I feel like as a senior I have to be able to take control when the team is sort of down. When they’re up, I’ve got to be able to keep everybody the same, so we can play as a team, the way Lanett always plays.”

Whitfield and his family moved to New York when he was a youngster. Story said he’d see Whitfield playing in the rec league before he moved away and knew he’d be a special player. When Whitfield’s family moved back before his sophomore year, Story was excited to see him back — and he laughed saying the teachers at Lanett braced for his return, too, remembering the joker he was when he was young.

That part of him hasn’t changed, Story said, and when he came back he fit right back in with his old classmates.

“The kids really, really gravitate to him,” Story said. “He’s full of energy. He’s a jokester, but he jokes and he gets his job done, so I don’t want to change his personality or his character, who he is, because he likes to joke and have fun. And I tell him all the time, as long as you get the job done, I ain’t got no problem with that.

“He works extremely hard. He’s first in conditioning. He’s first in the weight room. He does everything that you want your leader to do. Elijah is going to be a special talent.”

Story said Whitfield projects as a defensive back to the next level, but for Lanett he can play either cornerback or safety, locking down the other team’s top receiver or roaming the backfield, wherever the coaches need him — and they can walk him down to play outside linebacker. On offense, he’ll play receiver and the Panthers will even have quarterback packages for him.

He can do it all — and, meanwhile, that Ballhawk presence may well be around at Lanett after he’s gone. His younger brother, rising sophomore Alajuwon Whitfield, is a special talent as well, Story said.

For now, the title belongs to Elijah — and he’s going to do his best to live up to the name in 2022.

“It takes a special person, first of all, to intercept that ball and to find the end zone. And also, punt returns, kickoff returns — he does a great job with those things for us,” Story said. “And he’s special. He doesn’t have a scared bone in his body. He’ll try stuff within the game, and I’ll be like, ‘Man, you could’ve fumbled,’ or whatever, and he’ll say, ‘I’ve got it, Coach!’

“It’s just his character and his personality,” Story shook his head and smiled. “But I love him.”