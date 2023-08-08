Cam’Ron Dooley is ready to roll for his final go-round with the Valley Rams.

Less than a month away from his senior season, Dooley has made his post-high school plans, committing to continue his football career at Missouri. And he’s set to return at quarterback and safety for the Rams, who get to compete under the moniker and represent a school that will exist for at least one more season, as Valley and LaFayette high schools are awaiting consolidation.

“I feel like we have to do it again for the city before we consolidate with another school,” Dooley said. “I feel like we’ve got to get another championship before we leave.”

“Another” championship meaning one to follow what Valley’s boys basketball program did in March. The Rams, with Dooley as Class 5A State Tournament MVP, won the state championship while going 33-0 on the court.

To secure that title was the “best feeling of my life,” Dooley told the Opelika-Auburn News, and while Dooley and the rest of his football teammates want to secure another ring at Bryant-Denny Stadium in December, the preseason outlook is a lot different.

Success on the hardwood hasn’t translated to the gridiron for Valley, as the Rams went 4-6 a season ago and haven’t made the playoffs since 2019. But this year’s team has something last year’s didn’t — a group of seniors in which Dooley is a key fixture.

Dooley’s coming off a season in which he was a multi-purpose threat at quarterback. He threw for 721 yards and eight touchdowns to four interceptions while rushing for 377 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt, and scoring another six touchdowns.

“He’s got a fire about him,” Valley coach Adam Hunter said. “He’s got that drive that a lot of people don’t have at his level. He’s going to look at something, and if he thinks he hasn’t done something right, he’s going to fix it. He wants to be perfect — as close to perfect as possible — in everything he does, and he really takes it to heart. His work ethic is unbelievable. He’s a leader on and off the court, just a great kid, great athlete that I’m proud of.”

It’s not just Dooley who’s set to stand out for Valley, though. The program’s senior class, in particular, is poised for success.

Most notably is Jay Harper, the Wisconsin commit who stars at receiver and defensive back alongside Dooley. There’s also Ian Crim-Davis, who fills the same role as Harper and holds multiple FBS and FCS offers. Another name of note is Brandon Thomas. He won the Opelika-Auburn News 2022-23 large school boys player of the year and is returning to football after missing his junior year.

It’s a quartet of athletes who were not only part of Valley’s standout basketball season, but have been competing alongside each other since they were in middle school.

“They epitomize what we teach our kids,” Hunter said of that group. “We want to see what they do 10 years down the road, (and) what kind of men they are. … These guys are the leaders of our team, they’re also the leaders of our basketball team. The work ethic that they put in through basketball, the work ethic they’ve put into football, over the years, they have grown and matured through that.

“And it trickles down to our young guys. That’s what we’re trying to instill in our young group that may not necessarily have been a part of that. They want to see these guys doing the right thing every day, and that’s what it’s going to take to win a championship.”

It’ll be a steep hill to climb for Valley this season, but with Dooley and his fellow senior teammates at the helm, they feel as poised as ever.

“If we keep competing every day,” Dooley said, “then we could win a state championship.”