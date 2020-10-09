Sylacauga rolls past Beauregard

Caleb Burns touched the ball on all three plays and capped it off with a 4-yard score to give them a 23-7 lead with 3:20 remaining in the first half. Following a Beauregard thee-and-out, Maleek Pope made his first, but certainty not his last, impact play, taking the opening play of the drive 33 yards and the next 19 yards for the score.

The rest of the game was all about Pope as he finished with 207 yards and four touchdowns. None of his scores were easy either, as he had touchdown runs of 19, 18, 45 and 32 plus another 65-yard touchdown that was called back due to a block in the back penalty.

After Trenton Jones opened the scoring for the Hornets with a 23-yard run on their first possession they were unable to get anything going on the ground until the fourth quarter.

The Hornets may have been down, but they never stopped fighting and that paid off in the fourth as they had two touchdown drives. The first was thanks to Jones and Tyler Gordon who accounted for all 45 yards on the drive on six carries that came to a close when Jones punched it in from two yards out.

The score was his second of the day as he finished with two scores to lead the Beauregard offense.