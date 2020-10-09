Sylacauga rolls past Beauregard

At a wet and soggy Hornet Stadium, Beauregard was unable to get any traction on offense, falling to Sylacauga 51-19 Friday night.
Beauregard and Sylacauga were tied after each team scored on their opening drive. That was the last time the game was a one-possession game.
Sylacauga (6-1, 3-1) used special teams and an explosive ground game to pull away from the Hornets.
The loss drops the Hornets to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in Region 5-4A.
After scoring on their opening drive and recovering the onside kick, it looked like the Hornets were poised to take an early lead, but when their drive sputtered out and they were forced to punt, disaster struck.
The snap went over the head of punter, who was forced to turn and boot the ball out of the end zone for the safety to stop the Aggies from scoring a touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff the Aggies got their touchdown, as Dontavius Ware raced down the sideline for the score and gave them a 16-6 lead.
Beauregard was unable to bounce back from the sequence, as their next six drives ended in either punts or turnovers.
The Hornets defense was able to get a stop their next two chances but after the Hornets lost a fumble on their own 20-yard line the Aggies once again took advantage of the opportunity.
Caleb Burns touched the ball on all three plays and capped it off with a 4-yard score to give them a 23-7 lead with 3:20 remaining in the first half. Following a Beauregard thee-and-out, Maleek Pope made his first, but certainty not his last, impact play, taking the opening play of the drive 33 yards and the next 19 yards for the score.
The rest of the game was all about Pope as he finished with 207 yards and four touchdowns. None of his scores were easy either, as he had touchdown runs of 19, 18, 45 and 32 plus another 65-yard touchdown that was called back due to a block in the back penalty.
After Trenton Jones opened the scoring for the Hornets with a 23-yard run on their first possession they were unable to get anything going on the ground until the fourth quarter.
The Hornets may have been down, but they never stopped fighting and that paid off in the fourth as they had two touchdown drives. The first was thanks to Jones and Tyler Gordon who accounted for all 45 yards on the drive on six carries that came to a close when Jones punched it in from two yards out.
The score was his second of the day as he finished with two scores to lead the Beauregard offense.
The Hornets' next drive had a much different feel, as quarterback Gavin Prickett found a wide-open Kelvin Maloy for the 50-yard touchdown to make it 51-19 with just a few minutes remaining.
Beauregard will look to rebound against Elmore County.
Sylacauga 51, Beauregard 19
S – 16 14 7 14 – 51
B – 7 0 0 12 – 19
First quarter
S – Luke Vincent 42-yard reception from Brayson Edwards (XP good), 10:25
B – Trenton Jones 43-yard run (XP good), 5:53
S – Safety 4:04
S – Kickoff return 3:58
Second quarter
S – Caleb Burns 4-yard run (XP good), 3:20
S – Maleek Pope 19-yard run (XP good) 1:16
Third quarter
S —Pope 18-yard run (XP good), 5:37
Fourth quarter
S – Pope 45-yard run (XP good), 11:36
B – Jones 3-yard run (XP no good), 7:44
S – Pope 32-yard run (XP good), 6:49
B –Kelvin Maloy 50-yard reception from Gavin Prickett (XP no good), 4:30
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!