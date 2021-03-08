Sylacauga superintendent to recommend Beauregard's Rob Carter as Aggies' football coach

If all goes as planned on Wednesday, Beauregard High School will be in need of a new football coach and athletic director.

Sylacauga City Schools announced in a press release Monday that superintendent Jon Segars will recommend Beauregard football coach and athletic director Rob Carter to be the Aggies’ next football coach at a called board meeting at noon on Wednesday. Carter’s hiring at Sylacauga would end his time at Beauregard after seven seasons as head football coach.

Carter declined to comment on Monday.

Carter, who is also Beauregard’s head track coach, would leave after posting a 50-28 record during his time at the helm of the football program. Carter led the Hornets to a 13-1 record in 2016 that ended with a 33-13 victory over Wenonah in the Class 5A state championship game, which gave the Hornets their first state title in program history.

Carter’s Hornets struggled with an inexperienced roster in 2019 and ended the season with a 1-9 record. They bounced back in what appears to be his final season by going 4-6.