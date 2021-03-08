Sylacauga superintendent to recommend Beauregard's Rob Carter as Aggies' football coach

If all goes as planned on Wednesday, Beauregard High School will be in need of a new football coach and athletic director.
Sylacauga City Schools announced in a press release Monday that superintendent Jon Segars will recommend Beauregard football coach and athletic director Rob Carter to be the Aggies’ next football coach at a called board meeting at noon on Wednesday. Carter’s hiring at Sylacauga would end his time at Beauregard after seven seasons as head football coach.
Carter declined to comment on Monday.
Carter, who is also Beauregard’s head track coach, would leave after posting a 50-28 record during his time at the helm of the football program. Carter led the Hornets to a 13-1 record in 2016 that ended with a 33-13 victory over Wenonah in the Class 5A state championship game, which gave the Hornets their first state title in program history.
Carter’s Hornets struggled with an inexperienced roster in 2019 and ended the season with a 1-9 record. They bounced back in what appears to be his final season by going 4-6.
Carter took over as Beauregard head coach prior to the 2014 season after spending eight years as an assistant coach for the Hornets, including the last two as offensive coordinator under Smitty Grider. Prior to that, Carter was an assistant at Crenshaw Christian and also had stops at Lanett and Russell County.
Carter takes over a Sylacauga team that has been a consistent Class 5A program. The Aggies have not had a losing season since 2007 and have made the postseason for nine straight years.
The Aggies went 7-3 in Andrew Zow’s only season as head coach in 2020, which included a 51-19 victory over Beauregard in region play on Oct. 9. Sylacauga’s season ended with a 49-13 loss to Faith Academy to open the state playoffs.
Zow announced in January he was leaving Sylacauga for a position at Clemson within the football team’s player development program.