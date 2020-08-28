Tallassee falls to Wetumpka in second straight revived rivalry

WETUMPKA – It took only a handful of plays for Wetumpka to get off to its ideal start against Tallassee on Friday night.
After Wetumpka’s Tre Seabon pulled in an interception on the Tigers’ opening possession, it was the offense which got the scoring started with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Robert Rose to Tavarse Murphy with less than two minutes off the clock.
Wetumpka (1-1) never looked back as it scored the game’s first five touchdowns and eased to a 35-14 victory in its home opener.
“We talked about that in practice all week,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “If you’re not physical in practice, it won’t translate to the game. I think that fast start and the energy came from them really practicing hard on Monday and Tuesday. And I think their pride was hurt from that loss (to Prattville) so they were really anxious to get out here (Friday night).”
While the offense helped the hosts get out to an early lead, it was the defense that helped keep Wetumpka in front. Tallassee was held without a first down until its fourth drive and recorded only two in the first half.
The Tigers (0-2) struggled to sustain drives throughout the night as Wetumpka’s defense locked in during pressure situations. Tallassee converted just three of its 11 third downs and finished 0-of-3 on fourth downs.
“To be able to get off the field on third down is the goal for every defense but it’s easier said than done,” Perry said. “We did a better job of that (Friday night).”
Wetumpka’s offense was on the opposite end of the spectrum, racking of 404 yards of offense and recording 22 first downs. Stone Minnifield led the rushing attack, finishing with 63 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, but it was the air raid that did most of the work.
In his first career start, Rose completed 16 of 21 pass attempts and racked up 234 yards through the air. In addition to his touchdown pass to Murphy, Rose connected with Rudarius Anthony for a score in the third quarter.
“The rule of thumb is football teams show their biggest improvement from week one to week two and fortunately, we were able to do that,” Perry said. “Last week, we had seven or eight three and outs but (Friday night), we didn’t have to punt until late in the fourth quarter. The execution on offense was great.”
Wetumpka finished with 145 rushing yards as a team. Jaedyn Peterson also found the end zone on the ground, finishing with 35 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Tallassee saw all of its offensive production on the ground with Jalyn Daniels leading the way. His two second-half touchdowns accounted for more than two-thirds of the team’s total offense.
Daniels scored on a 50-yard run to open the scoring for the Tigers and added an 80-yard touchdown late in the game. He finished as the game’s leading rusher, racking up 142 yards on 13 carries.
“We had a plan last week to get the ball to as many people as we could but that didn’t work as we wanted it to,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “(Jalyn’s) one that has been there in the fights and tough games. He kept playing hard and I’m glad he had some good runs. He deserved that.”
Despite the team’s second straight defeat, Battles said he saw some things to build off of moving forward.
“I think after halftime we could find some positives,” Battles said. “We knew it was going to be tough but I was disappointed in the first half we didn’t play like the Tallassee I know we are. We got with the program though in the second half and we were able to move the ball some more. We put points up on the board and our defense made some stops, Hopefully, playing a team of their caliber will pay off.”
Wetumpka notched its first win despite the disappointment of not getting to play its home opener in the city’s new stadium. With delays in construction, the game was forced to be played at Hohenberg Field but Perry said there was something about being back at the classic stadium.
“They were playing at home and our guys just love playing here,” Perry said. “They always have. They have a lot of confidence and a lot of energy every time.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!