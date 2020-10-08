Tallassee football cancels game due to coronavirus concerns

The Tallassee football team has canceled its road game Thursday against Talladega due to coronavirus concerns, head coach/athletic director Mike Battles Jr. confirmed on Thursday.
“All I can tell you is that we have canceled the game due to COVID concerns, and that’s where we are. We’ve canceled because of COVID concerns on our end,” Battles said. “(Canceling next week’s game) is still to be determined. Right now, it’s just this game … this is all still kind of fresh, hot off the presses. We’re still trying to work our way through it.”
Tallassee was one of several schools that had their schedules turned upside down this offseason due to the pandemic. After not having a spring due to the pandemic, the Tigers canceled practice on July 6 for one week after an unidentified player tested positive for the virus.
“(Canceling this week) was just done as a precaution,” Battles said at the time. “We called around and just saw what other schools had done that have had this same instance. I talked with my administration. We just felt that it was best to take the two-week period, and then we’ll come back up here Monday and we’ll go back to work.”
Battles and his players followed guidelines throughout the summer in an effort to ensure a season took place, which allowed the team to open its season as scheduled on Aug. 20 against Reeltown.
Battles explained before the Reeltown game that there was so much uncertainty about the season even taking place.
“(The players have) been a lot more mature and they’ve handled it a lot better than I probably would have. Of course, in 1988 and 1989 we wouldn’t have even known about the coronavirus until about five months after it happened because we didn’t have cell phones and social media,” Battles said. “They’ve just done well. We’ve been very fortunate to just have a few instances of dealing with quarantine and that kind of stuff. I know other people have had a more difficult time and had a tougher situation. Kids are resilient. They always are.”
Due to the forfeiture, Tallassee’s record drops to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in region play.
Tallassee is scheduled to host Holtville for homecoming on Oct. 16 and play at Central-Clay County on Oct. 23.
