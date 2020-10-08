Tallassee football cancels game due to coronavirus concerns

The Tallassee football team has canceled its road game Thursday against Talladega due to coronavirus concerns, head coach/athletic director Mike Battles Jr. confirmed on Thursday.

“All I can tell you is that we have canceled the game due to COVID concerns, and that’s where we are. We’ve canceled because of COVID concerns on our end,” Battles said. “(Canceling next week’s game) is still to be determined. Right now, it’s just this game … this is all still kind of fresh, hot off the presses. We’re still trying to work our way through it.”

Tallassee was one of several schools that had their schedules turned upside down this offseason due to the pandemic. After not having a spring due to the pandemic, the Tigers canceled practice on July 6 for one week after an unidentified player tested positive for the virus.

“(Canceling this week) was just done as a precaution,” Battles said at the time. “We called around and just saw what other schools had done that have had this same instance. I talked with my administration. We just felt that it was best to take the two-week period, and then we’ll come back up here Monday and we’ll go back to work.”