Tallassee football is looking to get on track and stay on track in 2021. Can the Tigers get back in the playoffs?

Football season is coming up.

OFFENSE

Tallassee’s wunderkind crew is all grown up.

Now with some experience under their belts, the young players thrown into the fire for the Tigers the last couple of years have a chance to show out as veterans.

Quarterback Tyler Ellis is back for his third year as a starter as a junior, after having started since he was a ninth grader. He and his class of 2023 classmates join up with the current seniors — a big 18-man group which makes up the largest senior class to come through Tallassee since Mike Battles has been the head coach.

The seniors are led by star college prospect Jalyn Daniels at running back, sure to be a playmaker for the Tigers again.

“He’s going to have to have a great year,” Battles said. “He made all-state last year and only played tailback in six games.”