Tallassee football is looking to get on track and stay on track in 2021. Can the Tigers get back in the playoffs?

OFFENSE
Tallassee’s wunderkind crew is all grown up.
Now with some experience under their belts, the young players thrown into the fire for the Tigers the last couple of years have a chance to show out as veterans.
Quarterback Tyler Ellis is back for his third year as a starter as a junior, after having started since he was a ninth grader. He and his class of 2023 classmates join up with the current seniors — a big 18-man group which makes up the largest senior class to come through Tallassee since Mike Battles has been the head coach.
The seniors are led by star college prospect Jalyn Daniels at running back, sure to be a playmaker for the Tigers again.
“He’s going to have to have a great year,” Battles said. “He made all-state last year and only played tailback in six games.”
Clayton Gough, a senior receiver pushing 6-foot-3, provides some more firepower for Ellis and the offense. Zavion Carr and Marciano Smith are set to play some tailback and fullback while also playing defense.
“All of these guys have been playing for the past three or four years,” Battles said. “We threw them out there when they were ninth or 10th graders and they took their lumps. Now they’ve been together. We return nine starters on offense.
“They’re going to have to be good and move the football.”
DEFENSE
Defensively, Smith is in the nucleus at the defense at inside linebacker, alongside JT Wilson.
Zavion Carr and Luke Burdett play outside. Up front, Micah Cole and Jordan May lead the Tigers in the trenches.
The secondary won’t be young, but it will be inexperienced, Battles said, as a slew of upperclassmen who are first-time starters finally take the reins as starters across the secondary.
With those pieces in place, the Tigers will look to go through the season uninterrupted in 2021, and claw their way back into the postseason.
“We really thought we had a good chance to get things turned around last year and COVID hit us again and we had to forfeit two games,” Battles said. “Last year, it seemed like every time we kind of felt good about getting back in a positive light and get rolling, something bad happened to us. Hopefully that doesn’t happen this year and these boys can go out and show what they can do.”