Tallassee football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

CALLIE STANFORD
For the O-A News
OFFENSE
Head coach Mike Battles has a simple goal for his Tallassee Tigers and it is a simple one: compete in all of their games.
The offense will remain mostly the same in 2022, though the Tigers will work to replicate the production of star North Alabama signee Jalyn Daniels.
Battles and staff have also transitioned the team to a two-quarterback system to better utilize their players and the talents they have.
Along that same method of utilization, the team’s skills players will be Mason Stewart, DJ Leonard, Josh Griffin, and Caden Griffith, all serving in a variety of roles as needed. The team’s success will come down to how well they can fill roles with the personnel they return.
“I think we have a good core group. “We have an opportunity to be competitive in every game we play. I’m not saying we’ll win them, or lose them,” Battles said. “With the kids we have in place, as long as we do a good job coaching and resting and using our depth, which we’ve tried to build … I think we’ve got a chance to be competitive in all ten games on our schedule.”
DEFENSE
With a number of similar names on the defensive side of the ball, Battles says college prospect Micah Cole will be the anchor of his defense. Cole, who will play primarily at right guard and nose guard, has contributed at Tallassee for two years now.
Braden Arnold and Jatwon Griffin were guys Battles said would be on the field, but that comes with a disclaimer. A major factor in Tallassee’s scheme this year will be rest, so conventional “starters” will likely not see the field every play in the interest of having them last the game.
“We’ve got some young guys that maybe didn’t think they were going to play on Friday night. Maybe they were JV players, but they’re going to get some reps on Friday night.”
Sophomore Eli Whittington is someone who stepped up in the offseason and will take on reps as needed.
For the upperclassmen to have the strength to last the game, underclassmen like Whittington will be the stepping stones for Tallassee to see success this season.
Tallassee Tigers 2022 football schedule
Aug. 18 vs. Reeltown
Aug. 26 at B.T. Washington
Sept. 2 vs. Central Clay County*
Sept. 9 at Beauregard*
Sept. 16 vs. Marbury
Sept. 23 at Chilton County
Sept. 30 at Elmore County*
Oct. 7 vs. Valley*
Oct. 14 vs. Sylacauga*
Oct. 28 at Holtville
*-denotes Region 4-5A game
Vital stats
>> Head Coach: Mike Battles Jr. (10th season at THS; 70-40, 187-95 overall record)
>> Stadium: J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium
>> Region: Class 5A, Region 4
>> 2021 record: 7-3 (5-1)
>> Returning Starters: 10 (5 offense, 5 defense)
>> Last Playoff App.: 2021
>> Last Region Title: 2014 >> State Titles: None
PHOTOS: Tallassee vs. Reeltown football
The Reeltown home crowd watches as Gabe Bryant (1) kicks off to start the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Connor Spain (12) recovers an onside kick at the start of the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant (1) carries in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's JaQuavious Lackey (8) signals fourth down after a third-down stop on Aug. 19 in Reeltown.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels (3) carries for an 89-yard touchdown in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Zavion Carr (1) celebrates on the sideline after a Tallassee touchdown in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Travarious Langford (27) celebrates after the game. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Josh Griffin (19) stops for a selfie with Jalyn Daniels (3) after the game. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. speaks with his team after a win last season.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. raises his visor with the team after the game. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tallassee Tigers pose in front of the scoreboard after their rivalry game against Reeltown on Aug. 19 in Reeltown.
ADAM SPARKS, FOR THE O-A NEWS
Reeltown's Jeffrey Thompson (26) makes his way to the sideline before kickoff. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) carries 68 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) scampers for a 68-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) finds the end zone at the end of a 68-yard touchdown run in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown run in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown run in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels (3) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels (3) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Connor Spain (12) returns a kick in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Cade Everson (18) returns a fumble for a touchdown in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Arthur Woods (9) hauls in a pass in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's JaQuavious Lackey (8) goes to tackle Reeltown's Arthur Woods (9) after a catch in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Jeffrey Thompson (26) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels (3) looks for a whole to run through in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant (1) scrambles in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tallassee defense reacts after recovering a Reeltown fumble in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tallassee defense reacts after recovering a Reeltown fumble in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's JT Wilson (7) holds up the ball after recovering a Reeltown fumble in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee quarterback Clayton Gough (4) carries in the first half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Connor Spain (12) returns a kick in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown's Dakarian Hughley (6) carries in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The visiting Tallassee crowd looks on as the Tigers huddle up during a timeout in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee’s Jalyn Daniels (3) carries in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels (3) stiff-arms Reeltown's Arthur Woods (9) on a run in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant (1) looks to throw in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!