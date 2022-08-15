Tallassee football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Head coach Mike Battles has a simple goal for his Tallassee Tigers and it is a simple one: compete in all of their games.

The offense will remain mostly the same in 2022, though the Tigers will work to replicate the production of star North Alabama signee Jalyn Daniels.

Battles and staff have also transitioned the team to a two-quarterback system to better utilize their players and the talents they have.

Along that same method of utilization, the team’s skills players will be Mason Stewart, DJ Leonard, Josh Griffin, and Caden Griffith, all serving in a variety of roles as needed. The team’s success will come down to how well they can fill roles with the personnel they return.

“I think we have a good core group. “We have an opportunity to be competitive in every game we play. I’m not saying we’ll win them, or lose them,” Battles said. “With the kids we have in place, as long as we do a good job coaching and resting and using our depth, which we’ve tried to build … I think we’ve got a chance to be competitive in all ten games on our schedule.”

DEFENSE

With a number of similar names on the defensive side of the ball, Battles says college prospect Micah Cole will be the anchor of his defense. Cole, who will play primarily at right guard and nose guard, has contributed at Tallassee for two years now.

Braden Arnold and Jatwon Griffin were guys Battles said would be on the field, but that comes with a disclaimer. A major factor in Tallassee’s scheme this year will be rest, so conventional “starters” will likely not see the field every play in the interest of having them last the game.

“We’ve got some young guys that maybe didn’t think they were going to play on Friday night. Maybe they were JV players, but they’re going to get some reps on Friday night.”

Sophomore Eli Whittington is someone who stepped up in the offseason and will take on reps as needed.

For the upperclassmen to have the strength to last the game, underclassmen like Whittington will be the stepping stones for Tallassee to see success this season.

Tallassee Tigers 2022 football schedule Aug. 18 vs. Reeltown Aug. 26 at B.T. Washington Sept. 2 vs. Central Clay County* Sept. 9 at Beauregard* Sept. 16 vs. Marbury Sept. 23 at Chilton County Sept. 30 at Elmore County* Oct. 7 vs. Valley* Oct. 14 vs. Sylacauga* Oct. 28 at Holtville *-denotes Region 4-5A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Mike Battles Jr. (10th season at THS; 70-40, 187-95 overall record) >> Stadium: J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium >> Region: Class 5A, Region 4 >> 2021 record: 7-3 (5-1) >> Returning Starters: 10 (5 offense, 5 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2014 >> State Titles: None