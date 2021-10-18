Tallassee powers its way back into Prep Power Poll after region victory

With the high school football season now on its stretch run, multiple local teams took advantage by earning some key victories on Friday night.

Area teams went 13-5 this week with splits occurring between region rivals Auburn High-Smiths Station, Opelika-Valley and Reeltown-Dadeville. It was a busy week for local schools, as Glenwood was the only team with a bye week.

The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 10:

1. Central-Phenix City (9-0)

It was another week and another commanding victory for Central, which took down Dothan 48-12. Red Devils quarterback Caleb Nix once again showed out, as the senior threw for 306 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The Red Devils have a bye this week before closing the regular season at Oxford on Thursday, Oct. 28.

2. Chambers Academy (7-1)