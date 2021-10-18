Tallassee powers its way back into Prep Power Poll after region victory

With the high school football season now on its stretch run, multiple local teams took advantage by earning some key victories on Friday night.
Area teams went 13-5 this week with splits occurring between region rivals Auburn High-Smiths Station, Opelika-Valley and Reeltown-Dadeville. It was a busy week for local schools, as Glenwood was the only team with a bye week.
The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.
Here’s a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 10:
1. Central-Phenix City (9-0)
It was another week and another commanding victory for Central, which took down Dothan 48-12. Red Devils quarterback Caleb Nix once again showed out, as the senior threw for 306 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The Red Devils have a bye this week before closing the regular season at Oxford on Thursday, Oct. 28.
2. Chambers Academy (7-1)
The Rebels added yet another big region victory Friday in the form of a 35-19 win over Macon East Academy. Running back Jordan Benbrook showed out once again by taking 29 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Chambers plays at Banks Academy to close out region action Friday.
3. Lanett (7-2)
The Panthers appear to be rounding into playoff form based on their 71-8 victory over Randolph County. The game featured big plays from a number of players including running back Alanteo Cheeks, who had a 68-yard rushing touchdown in the game’s first quarter. Lanett closes the regular season Friday at Horseshoe Bend.
4. Auburn High (7-1)
Auburn made quick work of region foe Smiths Station by handing the Panthers a 52-21 defeat Friday. The win featured a hot start from the Tigers, as they scored the game’s first four touchdowns. Quarterback Clyde Pittman and the Tigers are back in action Friday when they host Enterprise in region action.
5. Opelika (6-3)
Opelika continued its recent hot streak by taking care of Valley by a 35-0 score. Wide receiver Shawn Jones provided one of the Bulldogs’ many big plays when he took a screen pass 92 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Bulldogs play at Park Crossing to close their regular season Friday.
6. Glenwood (5-2)
Glenwood had a bye this week. Do-it-all athlete AJ Harris and the Gators will be back in action Friday when they host Pike Liberal Arts with a chance to force a three-way tie for the region’s top seed.
7. Notasulga (8-1)
Notasulga handled yet another region opponent by topping 40-0 for the Blue Devils’ third shutout this season. Running back Tyrese McCullough and the Blue Devils hosts Verbena on Friday to end the regular season.
8. Lee-Scott (6-2)
Lee-Scott extended its winning streak to five games by blasting Hooper Academy 42-0. Quarterback Tate McKelvey and company have a bye this week before playing at Morgan Academy on Friday, Oct. 29.
9. Loachapoka (5-2)
Loachapoka clinched a postseason berth Friday by besting Autaugaville 26-14. Running back Nick Farrow had another outstanding game for the Indians by running for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in the win. Loachapoka plays at Barbour County
10. Tallassee (5-2)
After two tough losses early in the year, the Tigers have reeled off four straight wins, the latest being a 21-14 victory against Holtville on Friday. Running back Jalyn Daniels and his squad hit the field again Friday, when they host region leader Central-Clay County.