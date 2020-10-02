Tallassee pulls away from Beauregard for region win

Those passes, that Battles said they needed to keep the defense honest, were from quarterback Tyler Ellis. He passed for 67 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ziggy Holloway — one for 15 yards and the other for 13. The passes were identical, both slants that he hit Holloway in stride for the scores. Ellis also scored two rushing touchdowns on the ground: One a 1-yard sneak, and the other, the last score of the game, a 23-yard run to seal the victory.

It wasn’t just the offense which stood out for the Tigers. The defense came to play as well, especially Mason Bell. Bell had 14 tackles, including a touchdown-saving stop on a kickoff and he nearly blocked two punts. Marciano Smith had a great game in the secondary, coming up with a huge interception which thwarted a Beauregard drive, and with his return set up the Tigers in scoring position when he flipped the field with his return.

The game started out great for the Tigers. The Hornets won the toss and decided to take the ball. It turned out to be a bad decision, as they fumbled on that series and gave the Tigers great field position deep in their own territory. The Tigers wasted no time capitalizing on the mistake, scoring in two plays. Daniels scored the first of his four touchdowns.