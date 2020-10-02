Tallassee pulls away from Beauregard for region win

TALLASSEE — Tallassee exploded for four touchdowns in the third quarter to turn a one-possession game at the half into a blowout region win victory over the Beauregard Hornets on Friday night.
Tallassee won 57-20 to move to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in Region 4-5A. Beauregard fell to 3-4, 1-3.
Leading 22-14 at the half, the Tigers scored on their first five possessions of the second half then cruised to the win.
“This was a big region game for us,” said Tallassee head coach Mike Battles after the game. “I am proud of these kids. They needed this after last week. We’ve got to keep getting better. We made some good blocks on offense. We hit some passes. We’ve got to be able to throw, we’ve got to show people we can pass, or else they will put everyone in the box to stop our run. We made some passes tonight. I am proud of those guys and our coaches. They really came out in the second half for us tonight and put it together.”
The reason Tallassee wants people to respect the pass, is because they have to respect the run. Running back Jalyn Daniels demands that every time he touches the ball. On a cool night at Tallassee’s J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Field, Daniels was as hot as a bon fire. He rushed for 255 yards on 27 carries. He had four touchdowns on the ground, and if you added the catches he had at receiver he had over 300 yards total offense himself. The Tiger running back had over 100 yards in the third quarter and three of his touchdowns in the same stanza. As a team the Tigers exploded for over 333 yards rushing and over 400 total yards of offense.
Those passes, that Battles said they needed to keep the defense honest, were from quarterback Tyler Ellis. He passed for 67 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ziggy Holloway — one for 15 yards and the other for 13. The passes were identical, both slants that he hit Holloway in stride for the scores. Ellis also scored two rushing touchdowns on the ground: One a 1-yard sneak, and the other, the last score of the game, a 23-yard run to seal the victory.
It wasn’t just the offense which stood out for the Tigers. The defense came to play as well, especially Mason Bell. Bell had 14 tackles, including a touchdown-saving stop on a kickoff and he nearly blocked two punts. Marciano Smith had a great game in the secondary, coming up with a huge interception which thwarted a Beauregard drive, and with his return set up the Tigers in scoring position when he flipped the field with his return.
The game started out great for the Tigers. The Hornets won the toss and decided to take the ball. It turned out to be a bad decision, as they fumbled on that series and gave the Tigers great field position deep in their own territory. The Tigers wasted no time capitalizing on the mistake, scoring in two plays. Daniels scored the first of his four touchdowns.
Beauregard came back and tied the game on its next drive. Quarterback Gavin Prickett rolled to his right, looked hemmed in at the line of scrimmage, then did his best Tim Tebow imitation — a jump pass. The pass found Keyshawn Tolefree behind the Tiger secondary. He took the pass, then turned on the jets, racing down the sideline for a 77-yard score. The 7-7 tie was as close as it would get in the first half, and the game. The Tigers would go on to score 15 unanswered points to take a 22-7 lead with just 24 seconds to go in the half. Those remaining seconds were all the Hornets would need though. Tyler Gordon took the kickoff all the way back for a 74 yard score to make it 22-14 as the half ended. Prickett would score the only other offensive score for the Hornets, late in the third quarter. The Hornets were led in rushing by Trent Jones.
“We had two breakdowns in the first half, and they scored on both of them” Battles said. The second half though, there were no breakdowns.
Tallassee will be on the road next week where the Tigers will face Talladega.
Beauregard will be at home against Sylacauga.
Tallassee 57, Beauregard 20
B — 7 7 6 0 — 20
T — 7 15 28 7 — 57
First quarter
T — Daniels 14 run (PAT) 11:04
B — Prickett 77 pass to Tolefree (PAT) 9:12
Second quarter
T — Johnson 28 FG 8:22
T — Ellis 1 run (PAT NG) 5:06
T — Ellis 15 Pass Holloway (PAT NG) 0.23
B — Gordon 74 kick return (PAT) 0.12
Third quarter
T — Daniels 6 run (PAT) 11:42
T — Daniels 58 run (PAT) 9:39
T — Daniels 15 run (PAT) 7:29
B — Prickett 1 run (PAT) 6:26
T — Ellis 13 pass to Holloway (PAT) 4:57
Fourth quarter
T — Ellis 23 run (PAT) 10:57
