Tallassee punches ticket to state, wins regional in walk-off thriller

With a big swing in the biggest moment, Chloe Baynes sent Tallassee to the state championship tournament.

Baynes hit a two-out, two-RBI walk-off winner for the Tallassee softball team in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Lady Tigers topped Brewbaker Tech 5-4 in a thriller on Thursday in the regional finals in Tuscaloosa.

With the win, Tallassee advances to the Class 5A state tournament in Oxford.

Tallassee entered the bottom of the seventh down 4-2 before the exciting finish. Alexis Walls got the win in the circle for Tallassee.

Tallassee beat Marbury 8-1 on Wednesday in the first round of the regional tournament, before besting Demopolis 5-4 on Thursday to advance to the regional finals.

Tallassee trailed Brewbaker Tech 4-0 going into the sixth. Baynes scored Ella Thrash on a bunt base hit to finally get Tallassee on the board in the bottom of the sixth, before Baynes scored on a Chloe Davidson groundout to make it 4-2. Brewbaker Tech got out of the inning without any more damage, but that only set the stage for the fireworks in the bottom of the seventh.

The state tournament opens May 18 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

