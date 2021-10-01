Tallassee races by Beauregard for key region win

The Tallassee Tigers proved to be too much for the Beauregard Hornets as the Tigers took down Beauregard 35-7 on Friday night in the region matchup.

Tallassee won in Hornet Stadium for the first time since 2010.

“We played a good game. It’s a tough place to come in and play.” said Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. “We’ve never beat them here since I’ve been here, so I’m proud of our guys.”

The Tigers got up to a 14-0 lead quickly. Beauregard found an answer with a third-down reception by junior Chris Gamble for a 62-yard touchdown cutting Tallassee’s lead to 14-7 later in the first quarter.

But the second quarter opened with the Tigers knocking on the door again. Senior running back Jalyn Daniels would bust through that door and up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown. Daniels’ touchdown put the Tigers back up two scores. It would remain 21-7 until halftime.

The third quarter was a defensive battle with the Hornets trying to find a spark. However, the Hornets found more offensive woes instead. The Tigers stood their ground as they had throughout the game. “I feel like our defense played well,” said Battles.