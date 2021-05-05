Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels picks up his first FBS scholarship offers

Daniels’ offers from the Zips and the Thundering Herd – the latter of which are now coached by former Alabama assistant Charles Huff – are likely just the beginning of what promises to be a big summer. Daniels said he’s also been hearing from Auburn, Wake Forest, Louisiana-Lafayette and North Alabama, and he plans to attend a camp at Auburn in June and visit there as well as visiting South Carolina and Troy.

Battles explained the schools interested in Daniels have looked at him at running back, wide receiver and defensive back. The veteran head coach said Daniels is capable of playing any of those positions and that whoever lands him will be much better off because of it.

"They're going to get a guy that's going to be around for four or five years. They're going to get a guy that they can spend a lot of time with and invest their time in," Battles said. "Whoever's lucky enough to sign him, you need to invest as much as you can into him because he's going to pay dividends. The more you put into him, the more dividends he's going to be able to provide the team.

"I can't tell you where he's going to play for you; all I can tell you is he is going to play."