Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels picks up his first FBS scholarship offers

Last fall, Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels ran wild on Friday nights for the Tigers. Fast-forward just a few months, and several college coaches are now in hot pursuit.
Daniels picked up scholarship offers from Akron and Marshall on Monday, his first two FBS-level offers. The 6-foot-10, 170-pound Daniels previously picked up an offer from Alabama State this spring after receiving his first offer from Chattanooga last September.
“It feels good,” Daniels said about his latest two offers. “My dream’s finally coming true, and I’ve got to keep working.”
Daniels put in the work as the Tigers’ top running back in 2020.
Daniels was one of the breakout stars last season, and despite Tallassee only playing in seven games he managed to take 118 carries for 1,168 yards and 17 touchdowns. His most unforgettable performance came on Sept. 18 against Elmore County, when he rushed for 372 yards and five touchdowns in Tallassee’s 49-21 victory.
Daniels was named an O-A News first team All-Area player and an ASWA second team All-State running back once the season was said and done.
For Daniels, the 2020 season was all about making the most of the moment.
“It meant very much to me because my teammates were depending on me a lot. Well, we were depending on each other,” Daniels said.
Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. pointed out Daniels only played about six games at running back last year after starting off at wide receiver, which makes his final rushing statistics even more impressive. Battles applauded the work of the rising senior and noted the Tigers’ coaching staff has made it a point this offseason to construct the offense around him as well as rising junior quarterback Tyler Ellis.
Daniels has stayed busy this spring and explained he’s gone to the football field a lot to try and improve his field vision and his footwork. He recently attended his first camp, the DexPreps Elite Camp held at Pike Road High School on April 25. Daniels admitted he was nervous early on since it was his first camp, but it was hard to tell from the show he put on.
Daniels had plenty of Tallassee supporters in attendance cheering him on, and he wowed while working at running back and receiver. According to Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr., Daniels was timed in the 4.4-second range on all of his 40-yard dash runs then beat the fastest players at the camp in a heads-up race.
Battles explained that kind of speed is even rarer than most people think.
“He's a tremendous athlete, he's got great ball skills, great hips – all the cliche stuff,” Battles said. “I think him going to that camp a week ago Sunday and running that 4.38 – you know, there's a lot of people who say, 'Oh, I ran a 4.4.' There's really not that many folks that do run a legit one. When you post a number like that and then it gets out ... lots of people get to see things like that. It's gotten the attention. That's a gear that a lot of people don't have.”
Daniels’ offers from the Zips and the Thundering Herd – the latter of which are now coached by former Alabama assistant Charles Huff – are likely just the beginning of what promises to be a big summer. Daniels said he’s also been hearing from Auburn, Wake Forest, Louisiana-Lafayette and North Alabama, and he plans to attend a camp at Auburn in June and visit there as well as visiting South Carolina and Troy.
Battles explained the schools interested in Daniels have looked at him at running back, wide receiver and defensive back. The veteran head coach said Daniels is capable of playing any of those positions and that whoever lands him will be much better off because of it.
"They're going to get a guy that's going to be around for four or five years. They're going to get a guy that they can spend a lot of time with and invest their time in," Battles said. "Whoever's lucky enough to sign him, you need to invest as much as you can into him because he's going to pay dividends. The more you put into him, the more dividends he's going to be able to provide the team.
"I can't tell you where he's going to play for you; all I can tell you is he is going to play."
Daniels burst onto the scene for Tallassee last fall, and this spring he’s added three scholarship offers to his collection. Playing at the next level is certainly a priority for Daniels, but before he gets there he wants to make the most of his time left with the Tigers.