Tallassee seniors end playoff drought, charge into postseason for first time

Six of their nine regular-season opponents made the playoffs this year, and the Tigers picked up an impressive win against region champ and No. 1 seed Central-Clay County in the regular season.

So, while they are heading into unfamiliar territory, the Tigers have built up their confidence all season long.

“Every time you win, you get a little bit more confidence,” Battles said. “To be a good football team, you’ve got to beat good football teams, and we’ve been fortunate to have to play some this year and have performed well. Success breeds success.”

One of the players that has helped lead the resurgence for Tallassee is star running back Jalyn Daniels. The senior running back is a jolt of electricity on offense whose impact has to be seen to be believed.

“You just come watch us on Friday nights, you can see,” Battles said of Daniels. “He’s already rushed for 1,500-something yards, and he can score every time he touches the ball. He’s a big threat and is a team player, so he’s meant a lot to us.”

This week, Daniels’ big-play ability will be needed even more as the Tigers look to extend their season in a win-or-go-home game.

“I’m glad for them,” Battles said. “We got an extra game. The senior class, those extra bonus games mean a lot. We’re just glad to still be practicing and glad this bunch got things turned around and got us back in the postseason.”