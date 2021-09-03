‘The biggest win in this program’s history’: Lee-Scott stuns rival Glenwood in historic upset

The Lee Scott stunned rival No. 3 Glenwood in a thrilling fashion on Friday night defeating the Gators 23-22 in a rivalry epic.
Lee-Scott Academy students, cheerleaders, band members and fans swarmed Jud Scott Field to celebrate the historic win for the Warriors.
“This the biggest win in this program’s history,” said Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Warriors trailed Glenwood 22-17. Lee Scott would line up at the 2-yard line after a putting together a tremendous drive that started at its 31-yard line.
Senior quarterback, Tate McKelvey handed the ball off to sophomore running back JJ Meyers. Meyers would run through Gator defenders, determined to get in the end zone.
Jud Scott Field would erupt as the Warriors took the lead with 2:42 remaining in the game.
Glenwood convert a fourth-and-1 on the ensuing drive, as the Gators threatened.
However, the Warrior defense would stand strong, feeling the weight of the moment, setting up another fourth-down situation for the Gators. This time, it would be fourth-and-8 with 40 seconds remaining in the game.
Gators quarterback Dallas Crow’s pass would be batted down by a swarm of Warriors and result in a turnover on downs. The Warriors would kneel in victory formation for the first time in four years against their rival. The upset would be sealed for Lee-Scott.
Lee-Scott’s Tate McKelvey did it all, playing almost every down of offense in wildcat formation as quarterback or lined up at wide receiver.
McKelvey would finish the game with 44 passing yards, 95 rushing yards, and 13 receiving yards with one touchdown on the ground and one with his arm.
“I am extremely proud of my young men. They fought their tail off,” said Daniel. “From the first kickoff until the last second went off the clock.
“We’re going to enjoy this one and then go get ready for Pike next week,” said Daniel.
Lee-Scott (1-1) will return home to face the Patriots of Pike Liberal Arts (1-1) next Friday.