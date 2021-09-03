‘The biggest win in this program’s history’: Lee-Scott stuns rival Glenwood in historic upset

The Lee Scott stunned rival No. 3 Glenwood in a thrilling fashion on Friday night defeating the Gators 23-22 in a rivalry epic.

Lee-Scott Academy students, cheerleaders, band members and fans swarmed Jud Scott Field to celebrate the historic win for the Warriors.

“This the biggest win in this program’s history,” said Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Warriors trailed Glenwood 22-17. Lee Scott would line up at the 2-yard line after a putting together a tremendous drive that started at its 31-yard line.

Senior quarterback, Tate McKelvey handed the ball off to sophomore running back JJ Meyers. Meyers would run through Gator defenders, determined to get in the end zone.

Jud Scott Field would erupt as the Warriors took the lead with 2:42 remaining in the game.

Glenwood convert a fourth-and-1 on the ensuing drive, as the Gators threatened.

However, the Warrior defense would stand strong, feeling the weight of the moment, setting up another fourth-down situation for the Gators. This time, it would be fourth-and-8 with 40 seconds remaining in the game.