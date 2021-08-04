The Dadeville Tigers were back in contention last fall. Can they do it again in 2021?

OFFENSE

Despite the challenges of a head coach taking over during an unusual offseason, the Dadeville Tigers were one of the area’s biggest surprises in 2020.

Dadeville established itself as a contender from the first game of the Roger McDonald era — a 20-19 victory over Elmore County — and quickly proved it was back to the winning ways that were a big part of the last two decades of Tigers football. The Tigers posted their first winning season in six years and, more importantly, reached the postseason for the first time since 2015.

As promising as last fall was, the Tigers may be in even better shape given they return almost every starter from one year ago.

One of the standout returning starters from 2020 is quarterback Lane Smith, who made the adjustment from playing in a spread offense to getting under center and shined in McDonald’s play-action, bootleg-heavy scheme. McDonald said Smith settling in last year came about the time Dadeville really took its game to the next level, and he expects similar results this time around.