The Dadeville Tigers were back in contention last fall. Can they do it again in 2021?

OFFENSE
Despite the challenges of a head coach taking over during an unusual offseason, the Dadeville Tigers were one of the area’s biggest surprises in 2020.
Dadeville established itself as a contender from the first game of the Roger McDonald era — a 20-19 victory over Elmore County — and quickly proved it was back to the winning ways that were a big part of the last two decades of Tigers football. The Tigers posted their first winning season in six years and, more importantly, reached the postseason for the first time since 2015.
As promising as last fall was, the Tigers may be in even better shape given they return almost every starter from one year ago.
One of the standout returning starters from 2020 is quarterback Lane Smith, who made the adjustment from playing in a spread offense to getting under center and shined in McDonald’s play-action, bootleg-heavy scheme. McDonald said Smith settling in last year came about the time Dadeville really took its game to the next level, and he expects similar results this time around.
Smith will be joined in the backfield by returning starting tailbacks Javuntae Holley and Christian Nelson, who were crucial in Dadeville’s run-heavy offense in 2020. The duo will be joined by DaQuan Doss, who played mostly outside linebacker last fall but figures to play both ways more in 2021.
As for other skill players, Philstavious Dowdell is back as a proven playmaker who will likely factor in at wingback along with returning punts and kicks, and Jordan Rambo is the quarterback in waiting who can contribute at the flanker receiver spot.
Elsewhere, Jaheem Brown and Buster Coker will get looks at fullback; Jace Kirkland will handle one of the tight end positions with Avontae Wilson and Jordan Parker competing for the other; and starting offensive linemen Colin Goodwin, William Johns, Zi Moon and Spencer Meadors are back with four Tigers competing to fill the line’s fifth spot.
DEFENSE
Dadeville’s defensive efforts start up front with senior defensive tackle Caleb Webb, who McDonald thinks is more than capable of playing at the next level. The second-year head coach expects Zi Moon, William Johns, Colin Goodwin and Grayson Knox to compete at the other tackle position with Ladarius Heard, Jaheem Brown, Carter Williams and Dashuan Hall Jr. handling defensive end.
McDonald envisions Jordan Parker moving from end to inside linebacker where he’ll play with Jace Kirkland and Avontae Wilson. Doss will man one of the outside linebacker positions in a group that includes Nelson and Zion Curry among several others.
The Tigers’ secondary will feature Smith, Dowdell, Rambo, Holley and Antojuan Woody.
McDonald also heaped praise on Dadeville kicker Gunner Fourtenbary, whose extra point helped the Tigers beat rival Reeltown last October; and punter Wardrellis Cox Jr., someone McDonald also thinks can play at the collegiate level.