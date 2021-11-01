The final Prep Power Poll is here. See where your team stands before the playoffs begin

It’s officially win-or-go-home time in Alabama high school football.

Local teams closed out the regular season with several entertaining non-region games last week. Area squads went 7-6 this week, with the only split coming between LaFayette and Beulah on Thursday night.

Opelika, Lanett, Russell County, Valley, Dadeville and Notasulga all had byes this week. All teams besdies Russell County and Valley will be back in action once the postseason begins Friday.

The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at where the local teams stand in the final Prep Power Poll before the postseason gets underway:

1. Central-Phenix City (10-0)

Central completed its second 10-0 regular season in four years Thursday by taking care of Oxford in a 53-7 thrashing. Quarterback Caleb Nix, who has already become the Red Devils’ first-ever 2,000-yard passer, ended the regular season by throwing for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Central hosts Daphne on Friday to begin the Class 7A playoffs.

2. Chambers Acad. (9-1)