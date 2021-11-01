The final Prep Power Poll is here. See where your team stands before the playoffs begin

It’s officially win-or-go-home time in Alabama high school football.
Local teams closed out the regular season with several entertaining non-region games last week. Area squads went 7-6 this week, with the only split coming between LaFayette and Beulah on Thursday night.
Opelika, Lanett, Russell County, Valley, Dadeville and Notasulga all had byes this week. All teams besdies Russell County and Valley will be back in action once the postseason begins Friday.
The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.
Here’s a look at where the local teams stand in the final Prep Power Poll before the postseason gets underway:
1. Central-Phenix City (10-0)
Central completed its second 10-0 regular season in four years Thursday by taking care of Oxford in a 53-7 thrashing. Quarterback Caleb Nix, who has already become the Red Devils’ first-ever 2,000-yard passer, ended the regular season by throwing for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Central hosts Daphne on Friday to begin the Class 7A playoffs.
2. Chambers Acad. (9-1)
Chambers finished the regular season strong by making quick work of Crenshaw Christian in a 44-0 victory. Wide receiver TY Trammell made plays throughout the victory, which included an 85-yard run in the second quarter. The Rebels host Wilcox Academy on Friday in the first round of the AISA Class AA playoffs.
3. Lanett (8-2)
Lanett had a bye week this week before resuming its chase for the program’s third state championship in the last five years. Running back D’Quez Madden and the Panthers resume the hunt Friday when they host Geneva County to begin the Class 2A playoffs.
4. Auburn High (8-2)
The Tigers had national powerhouse IMG Academy on the ropes Friday but came up just short in a 27-17 loss. Auburn linebacker Brad Harper showed out by blocking a pair of extra points in addition to taking nine carries for 39 yards. Auburn hosts Baker on Friday to begin the Class 7A playoffs.
5. Opelika (7-3)
Opelika had a bye in preparation for the Class 6A state playoffs. Quarterback Roman Gagliano and the Bulldogs host Northridge on Friday.
6. Notasulga (9-1)
Notasulga had a bye before returning to action on Friday. Running back Tyrese McCullough and the Blue Devils open the Class 1A playoffs by hosting Marengo.
7. Lee-Scott (7-2)
Lee-Scott took care of business to close out the regular season by earning a 31-17 road victory over Morgan Academy on Friday. The Rebels’ rushing attack was particularly effective, as they piled up 287 rushing yards and helped put the game away in the second half. Quarterback Tate McKelvey and company open the AISA Class AAA playoffs Friday by hosting Bessemer Academy.
8. Tallassee (7-2)
Tallassee got the upper hand in a back-and-forth affair with Carroll and walked away with a 41-35 victory. Running back Jalyn Daniels once again stole the show for the Tigers and ended the night with 129 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Tigers open the Class 5A playoffs Friday by playing at Greenville.
9. Reeltown (6-4)
Reeltown is clicking on all cylinders to close the regular season and racked up its fourth straight win in the form a 40-26 road victory over Holtville. Wide receiver Marcus Haynes was particularly effective, as he had five receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns and also had an interception on defense. The Rebels open the Class 3A playoffs on Friday at Opp.
10. LaFayette (7-3)
The Bulldogs continued their impressive stretch of play by blanking Beulah 30-0 on Thursday night. Antavious Woody got his chance to run the football against the Bobcats and wound up with 108 rushing yards to go with eight tackles. The Bulldogs open the Class 2A playoffs on Friday at Ariton.