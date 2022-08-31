The first Prep Power Poll of the season is here. See where your team ranks

The high school football season is in full swing, and so is the Opelika-Auburn News Prep Power Poll.

So far this season, area teams have excelled. Two Fridays ago on the first weekend of the regular season, Auburn High and Central-Phenix City both won showcase games against Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville, respectively, proving that they’ll be state title contenders again this season — and proving that East Alabama is home to some of the best football in the state.

The action would only heat up further in Week 2, with even more programs proving their mettle.

The Power Poll does not rank teams by how they’d fare head-to-head: Rather, the Power Poll ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classification. Who seems most likely to win a state championship this season?

1. Central-Phenix City (2-0)It’s a tight call for the No. 1 spot as Central and Auburn High both look like they can get back to the Class 7A semifinals again this season. But Central has the edge in the Power Poll after two convincing wins. Central rocked Hewitt-Trussville 37-21 in the opener before besting Smiths Station 38-0 last week in the Backyard Brawl. This Friday, the comparisons between Central and Auburn High can heat up as they’ll have an opponent to serve as a measuring stick: Auburn High beat Enterprise by 10 last Friday. How will Central fare against the same Enterprise team this week?

2. Auburn High (2-0)

The Tigers have found themselves locked in a tussle in each of the first two weeks of the season, but their opponents have been no slouches. Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 in the opener then escaped Enterprise with a 31-21 win on the road. Now, Auburn High gets set for its home opener with Dothan in Duck Samford Stadium.

3. Lee-Scott (1-0)

The shock of the area so far, Lee-Scott stunned perennial AISA Class AA power Chambers Academy on Aug. 18. After a bye week, can Lee-Scott continue the success and turn into a title contender in Class AAA? The Warriors will take their first step to doing that on Friday at Monroe Academy.

4. Opelika (2-0)

Quarterback Roman Gagliano led Opelika to a comeback win over Callaway (Ga.) in the opener, an effort good enough to earn him the nod for East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week. Last week, Gagliano and the Bulldogs made their first impression on Class 7A with a 35-14 win over Jeff Davis. Opelika will look to make a major splash in the next two games, facing Lee-Montgomery this week and dreaded Central next.

5. Tallassee (2-0)

There’s nothing quite like a rivalry win, and Tallassee has all the momentum from that after an opening-week win over Reeltown. Tyler Ellis has stepped up at quarterback to help show that there’s still playmaking ability left on the Tigers’ roster after losing last year’s star Jalyn Daniels. Tallassee hosts Central-Clay County this week.

6. Reeltown (2-0)

Reeltown may have lost its opener to Class 5A Tallassee, but the Rebels look to be a big factor in Class 2A this season, after dropping down from Class 3A. Reeltown was off last week but the Rebels jump back into action this week, back to punching in their own weight class when they take on Region 3-2A opponent LaFayette.

7. Lanett (1-1)

Lanett took a tough loss on the chin last week against Class 5A Valley, but the Panthers have lost to larger schools before and still proven that they’re a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A. Lanett shut out Notasulga 27-0 in an impressive showing in the season opener.

8. Valley (1-1)

After a tight 22-20 loss to Handley in the opener, Cam Dooley and the Rams proved they were back last week with a big win over nearby rival Lanett from right down the road. Now, Valley enters Region 4-5A action against Beauregard, in a meeting between two teams hungry for a playoff spot in a game that could go a long way in deciding who gets one at season’s end.

9. Loachapoka (2-0)

Don’t look now, but the Loachapoka defense led by Auburn cornerback commit JC Hart has only allowed 6.0 points per game this season. Much of the talk around Loachapoka has been about the team’s playmakers — and the ability they have to break loose on offense — but if Loachapoka has the defense to back it up, too, the Indians will be dangerous all season.

10. Notasulga (0-1)

Notasulga took a tough loss to Lanett on the chin in the season opener, but won 10 games last season and looks to be building something special. The Blue Devils get back in action Friday against Autaugaville, looking to prove they’re worth the hype.