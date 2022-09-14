The new No. 1!: Auburn High on top of latest Class 7A rankings

Auburn High has moved to the top spot in the state rankings after an impressive 4-0 start to the season.

Auburn High was ranked No. 1 in Class 7A in the newest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings released Wednesday morning.

It’s the first time Auburn High has been ranked No. 1 since November 2009.

The 2022 team joins only the 2009 team and the 1967 team as the only three squads ever in school history to have reached the No. 1 spot in the state rankings.

Auburn High downed Jeff Davis 31-0 in a dominant defensive showing last Friday. This week, Auburn High continues Region 2-7A play on Thursday playing at Lee-Montgomery in Cramton Bowl.

Auburn High moved up to No. 1 from No. 2 after rival Opelika beat then-No. 1 Central-Phenix City last Friday in Opelika.

All three teams are now in the top five: Opelika jumped up to No. 7 to No. 3, while Central slid only from No. 1 to No. 4.

For their part, the Tigers have been a force so far this season: They opened the year with a 17-14 win over perennial power Hoover at Cramton Bowl. Quarterback Clyde Pittman has led an effective Auburn High offense, also spearheaded by running back DV Williams, who finished with 82 yards and a touchdown last week against Jeff Davis.

Klark Cleveland recorded five tackles for loss for an Auburn High defense that held Jeff Davis scoreless and held the Volunteers to -9 total yards.

Auburn High has made the state semifinals three straight years, winning in the semifinal round in 2020 before falling to Thompson in the state championship game.

Undefeated Fairhope is No. 2. Hewitt-Trussville is No. 5 and Hoover is No. 6 — Central beat Hewitt-Trussville in the opening week of the season and Auburn High beat Hoover then, too.

Thompson, the defending state champion which lost two games to start the season to opponents from Georgia and Tennessee, is ranked No. 7.

Bob Jones is No. 8, Enterprise is No. 9 and Dothan is No. 10.