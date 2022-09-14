The new No. 1!: Auburn High on top of latest Class 7A rankings

All three teams are now in the top five: Opelika jumped up to No. 7 to No. 3, while Central slid only from No. 1 to No. 4.
For their part, the Tigers have been a force so far this season: They opened the year with a 17-14 win over perennial power Hoover at Cramton Bowl. Quarterback Clyde Pittman has led an effective Auburn High offense, also spearheaded by running back DV Williams, who finished with 82 yards and a touchdown last week against Jeff Davis.
Klark Cleveland recorded five tackles for loss for an Auburn High defense that held Jeff Davis scoreless and held the Volunteers to -9 total yards.
Auburn High has made the state semifinals three straight years, winning in the semifinal round in 2020 before falling to Thompson in the state championship game.
Undefeated Fairhope is No. 2. Hewitt-Trussville is No. 5 and Hoover is No. 6 — Central beat Hewitt-Trussville in the opening week of the season and Auburn High beat Hoover then, too.
Thompson, the defending state champion which lost two games to start the season to opponents from Georgia and Tennessee, is ranked No. 7.
Bob Jones is No. 8, Enterprise is No. 9 and Dothan is No. 10.
Stepping in the place of starting running back Calvin Hughley, who was down for injury, Thornton and Cooper both shined for Opelika during workman-like efforts in the Bulldogs’ 17-14 win over Central-Phenix City.