The Opelika-Auburn News' 2021 All-Area Baseball Team has arrived. See who made the team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Cimo, Auburn High

FIRST TEAM

Riley Austin

Sr., Auburn High

>> Catcher

>> Austin proved he was a talented catcher behind the plate as well as a hitter opponents had to pay attention to. He capped off his high school career with a state title and by hitting .359 with 28 hits, 6 doubles, 7 home runs, 9 runs scored and 22 RBIs.

Ryan Austin

Sr., Auburn High

>> First Baseman

>> Like his twin brother Riley, Ryan Austin was a force at the plate this spring and came up with a number of big hits for the Tigers. He hit two home runs in Game 1 of the state semifinals and ended the year batting .350 with 42 hits, 6 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 runs scored and 37 RBIs.

Cole Kehoe

Sr., Central-Phenix City

>> Second Baseman