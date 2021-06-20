The Opelika-Auburn News' 2021 All-Area Baseball Team has arrived. See who made the team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Will Turner
Sr., Auburn High
>> Outfielder/Pitcher
>> Turner had a habit of delivering hits when the Tigers truly needed them this spring. The South Alabama signee ended the season hitting .391 with 50 hits, three home runs and 25 RBIs.
HITTER OF THE YEAR
Trevor Horne
Sr., Glenwood
>> First Baseman/Pitcher
>> Horne shined throughout the spring to end his time as a Gator on a high note. The Auburn signee posted a .388 batting average with 47 hits, 42 runs, 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 59 RBIs.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Will Cannon
Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> Pitcher/Third Baseman
>> Cannon went up against the best pitchers in the state throughout his senior year, and more often than not he got the last laugh. He ended the year with 54.1 innings pitched, an 8-1 record, 28 hits allowed, 37 walks, 78 strikeouts and a 2.19 ERA.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Matt Cimo, Auburn High
FIRST TEAM
Riley Austin
Sr., Auburn High
>> Catcher
>> Austin proved he was a talented catcher behind the plate as well as a hitter opponents had to pay attention to. He capped off his high school career with a state title and by hitting .359 with 28 hits, 6 doubles, 7 home runs, 9 runs scored and 22 RBIs.
Ryan Austin
Sr., Auburn High
>> First Baseman
>> Like his twin brother Riley, Ryan Austin was a force at the plate this spring and came up with a number of big hits for the Tigers. He hit two home runs in Game 1 of the state semifinals and ended the year batting .350 with 42 hits, 6 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 runs scored and 37 RBIs.
Cole Kehoe
Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> Second Baseman
>> Kehoe was typically one of Central’s most effective relievers, but he was also productive in the field and with a bat in his hand. He capped off his time at Central by posting a .326 batting average with 30 hits, 7 doubles, 21 runs scored and 7 RBIs to help the Red Devils reach the state semis.
Logan Collins
Jr., Smiths Station
>> Shortstop
>> Area 4-7A had its fair share of standouts this spring, and Collins was among the best of them. He ended his junior season with a .479 batting average to go with 57 hits, 17 doubles, 7 home runs, 42 runs scored, 40 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
Kody Bence
Sr., Glenwood
>> Third Baseman
>> Bence did his part game after game to help the Gators once again stand out among the AISA’s top teams. He ended the season hitting .410 with 48 hits, 10 doubles, 40 runs scored and 36 RBIs.
Luke Hasty
Sr., Smiths Station
>> Outfielder
>> Hasty also caught for the Panthers, but no matter where he was on the field he was ready to make plays. He ended the spring batting .349 with 38 hits, 10 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 runs scored and 26 RBIs.
Logan Lee
Sr., Reeltown
>> Outfielder
>> Lee came right off another successful football season with the Rebels and put together an impressive spring on the diamond. He ended the year with a .500 batting average along with 38 hits, 8 doubles, 16 home runs, 30 runs scored, 31 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
Jax Yoxtheimer
So., Central-Phenix City
>> Outfielder
>> Yoxtheimer made the most of his first full season with the varsity squad to help the Red Devils contend for the state title. He ended his sophomore season hitting .345 with 39 hits, 9 doubles, 42 runs scored 19 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
Gabe Bryant
Jr., Reeltown
>> Designated Hitter
>> Bryant was another vital part of a Reeltown lineup that produced runs by the handful this season. He ended the year hitting .446 with 29 hits, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 17 runs scored, 4 home runs and 38 RBIs.
Jacob Oliver
Sr., Chambers Academy
>> Designated Hitter
>> Getting Oliver out proved to be one of the most difficult challenges for any local team this season. He capped off his high school career by hitting .489 with 48 hits, 12 doubles, 5 home runs, 21 runs scored and 57 RBIs.
Trent Hodgdon
Sr., Smiths Station
>> Pitcher
>> Hodgdon came into the season as one of the area’s top pitchers and did his part to back up those high expectations. The West Virginia signee threw 49.1 innings and posted an 8-1 record while allowing 21 hits, striking out 85 batters and recording a 1.35 ERA.
Thomas McKinley
Sr., Dadeville
>> Pitcher
>> McKinley came through again and again on the mound in his final season with the Tigers. He pitched 57.2 innings and posted a 9-0 record while notching 114 strikeouts.
Jack Tullier
Sr., Auburn High
>> Pitcher
>> Tullier threw plenty of gems for the Tigers on their way to yet another state championship. He ended his senior season having thrown 51.1 innings with an 8-1 record along with 28 hits allowed, 69 strikeouts and a 1.64 ERA.
HONORABLE MENTION
Todd Clay, Auburn; Brady Fuller, Auburn; Patrick McGlon, Auburn; Ryan Olson, Auburn; Matthew Rhodes, Auburn; Brodie Barnes, Beauregard; Cameron Hodges, Beauregard; Landan Hodges, Beauregard; Ethan Pooler, Beauregard; JD Toungett, Beulah; Brodie Capps, Central; Zion Morris, Central; Bryce Sanders, Central; Jordan Benbrook, Chambers Academy; Taylor Birmingham, Chambers Academy; Josh Holliday, Chambers Academy; Cam Carpenter, Glenwood; Colton Dempsey, Glenwood; John Allers, Lee-Scott; Jackson Harrison, Lee-Scott; Jim Lyle, Lee-Scott; Tate McKelvey, Lee-Scott; Courtney Dowdell, Loachapoka; Brooks Bryan, Opelika; JD Chase, Opelika; Kydylan Ligon, Opelika; Jake Smith, Opelika; Will Brooks, Reeltown; Adam Burton, Reeltown; Jacob Blackmon, Smiths Station; Clayton Freeman, Smiths Station; Ellis Yohn, Smiths Station; Luke Hudson, Springwood; Ethan Plank, Springwood; Elijah Bridgman, Tallassee; Clayten Gough, Tallassee; Jake Manning, Tallassee; CJ Chambley, Valley; Jackson Sanders, Valley