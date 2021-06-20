 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Opelika-Auburn News' 2021 All-Area Baseball Team has arrived. See who made the team
0 Comments
top story

The Opelika-Auburn News' 2021 All-Area Baseball Team has arrived. See who made the team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
All-Area Base

The 2021 Opelika-Auburn News' All-Area Baseball Team.

 O-A NEWS FILE PHOTO

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Will Turner

Sr., Auburn High

>> Outfielder/Pitcher

>> Turner had a habit of delivering hits when the Tigers truly needed them this spring. The South Alabama signee ended the season hitting .391 with 50 hits, three home runs and 25 RBIs.

Auburn High baseball vs Dothan 4.3.21

Auburn's Will Turner (2) connects with a pitch. Auburn High vs Dothan on Saturday, April 3 in Auburn, Ala.

HITTER OF THE YEAR

Trevor Horne

Sr., Glenwood

>> First Baseman/Pitcher

>> Horne shined throughout the spring to end his time as a Gator on a high note. The Auburn signee posted a .388 batting average with 47 hits, 42 runs, 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 59 RBIs.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Will Cannon

Sr., Central-Phenix City

>> Pitcher/Third Baseman

>> Cannon went up against the best pitchers in the state throughout his senior year, and more often than not he got the last laugh. He ended the year with 54.1 innings pitched, an 8-1 record, 28 hits allowed, 37 walks, 78 strikeouts and a 2.19 ERA.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Cimo, Auburn High

13.jpg

Auburn High head coach Matt Cimo celebrates winning the Class 7A state championship with a 7-6 win over Hoover on Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

FIRST TEAM

Riley Austin

Sr., Auburn High

>> Catcher

>> Austin proved he was a talented catcher behind the plate as well as a hitter opponents had to pay attention to. He capped off his high school career with a state title and by hitting .359 with 28 hits, 6 doubles, 7 home runs, 9 runs scored and 22 RBIs.

Ryan Austin

Sr., Auburn High

>> First Baseman

>> Like his twin brother Riley, Ryan Austin was a force at the plate this spring and came up with a number of big hits for the Tigers. He hit two home runs in Game 1 of the state semifinals and ended the year batting .350 with 42 hits, 6 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 runs scored and 37 RBIs.

Cole Kehoe

Sr., Central-Phenix City

>> Second Baseman

>> Kehoe was typically one of Central’s most effective relievers, but he was also productive in the field and with a bat in his hand. He capped off his time at Central by posting a .326 batting average with 30 hits, 7 doubles, 21 runs scored and 7 RBIs to help the Red Devils reach the state semis.

Kehoe

Central-Phenix City second baseman Cole Kehoe swings at a pitch during Central's game against Saraland in Phenix City on March 14. 

Logan Collins

Jr., Smiths Station

>> Shortstop

>> Area 4-7A had its fair share of standouts this spring, and Collins was among the best of them. He ended his junior season with a .479 batting average to go with 57 hits, 17 doubles, 7 home runs, 42 runs scored, 40 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

Kody Bence

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sr., Glenwood

>> Third Baseman

>> Bence did his part game after game to help the Gators once again stand out among the AISA’s top teams. He ended the season hitting .410 with 48 hits, 10 doubles, 40 runs scored and 36 RBIs.

Luke Hasty

Sr., Smiths Station

>> Outfielder

>> Hasty also caught for the Panthers, but no matter where he was on the field he was ready to make plays. He ended the spring batting .349 with 38 hits, 10 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 runs scored and 26 RBIs.

Logan Lee

Sr., Reeltown

>> Outfielder

>> Lee came right off another successful football season with the Rebels and put together an impressive spring on the diamond. He ended the year with a .500 batting average along with 38 hits, 8 doubles, 16 home runs, 30 runs scored, 31 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

Jax Yoxtheimer

So., Central-Phenix City

>> Outfielder

>> Yoxtheimer made the most of his first full season with the varsity squad to help the Red Devils contend for the state title. He ended his sophomore season hitting .345 with 39 hits, 9 doubles, 42 runs scored 19 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Gabe Bryant

Jr., Reeltown

>> Designated Hitter

>> Bryant was another vital part of a Reeltown lineup that produced runs by the handful this season. He ended the year hitting .446 with 29 hits, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 17 runs scored, 4 home runs and 38 RBIs.

Jacob Oliver

Sr., Chambers Academy

>> Designated Hitter

>> Getting Oliver out proved to be one of the most difficult challenges for any local team this season. He capped off his high school career by hitting .489 with 48 hits, 12 doubles, 5 home runs, 21 runs scored and 57 RBIs.

Trent Hodgdon

Sr., Smiths Station

>> Pitcher

>> Hodgdon came into the season as one of the area’s top pitchers and did his part to back up those high expectations. The West Virginia signee threw 49.1 innings and posted an 8-1 record while allowing 21 hits, striking out 85 batters and recording a 1.35 ERA.

Thomas McKinley

Sr., Dadeville

>> Pitcher

>> McKinley came through again and again on the mound in his final season with the Tigers. He pitched 57.2 innings and posted a 9-0 record while notching 114 strikeouts.

Jack Tullier

Sr., Auburn High

>> Pitcher

>> Tullier threw plenty of gems for the Tigers on their way to yet another state championship. He ended his senior season having thrown 51.1 innings with an 8-1 record along with 28 hits allowed, 69 strikeouts and a 1.64 ERA.

HONORABLE MENTION

Todd Clay, Auburn; Brady Fuller, Auburn; Patrick McGlon, Auburn; Ryan Olson, Auburn; Matthew Rhodes, Auburn; Brodie Barnes, Beauregard; Cameron Hodges, Beauregard; Landan Hodges, Beauregard; Ethan Pooler, Beauregard; JD Toungett, Beulah; Brodie Capps, Central; Zion Morris, Central; Bryce Sanders, Central; Jordan Benbrook, Chambers Academy; Taylor Birmingham, Chambers Academy; Josh Holliday, Chambers Academy; Cam Carpenter, Glenwood; Colton Dempsey, Glenwood; John Allers, Lee-Scott; Jackson Harrison, Lee-Scott; Jim Lyle, Lee-Scott; Tate McKelvey, Lee-Scott; Courtney Dowdell, Loachapoka; Brooks Bryan, Opelika; JD Chase, Opelika; Kydylan Ligon, Opelika; Jake Smith, Opelika; Will Brooks, Reeltown; Adam Burton, Reeltown; Jacob Blackmon, Smiths Station; Clayton Freeman, Smiths Station; Ellis Yohn, Smiths Station; Luke Hudson, Springwood; Ethan Plank, Springwood; Elijah Bridgman, Tallassee; Clayten Gough, Tallassee; Jake Manning, Tallassee; CJ Chambley, Valley; Jackson Sanders, Valley

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert