The Opelika-Auburn News' 2021 All-Area Softball Team is here. See who made the team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kristen White
Jr., Central-Phenix City
>> Outfielder
>> White was outstanding in her junior year and ended the season hitting .580 with a .620 on-base percentage to go with 80 hits, 59 runs scored, seven doubles, 3 home runs, 41 RBIs and 63 stolen bases.
HITTER OF THE YEAR
Chloe Baynes
Jr., Tallassee
>> Outfielder
>> Baynes bounced right back from a season-ending injury last year by hitting .570 with a .609 on-base percentage to go with 90 hits, 71 runs scored and 19 RBIs along with a perfect 58-for-58 stolen-base attempt mark.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Hannah Pitts
Sr., Auburn High
>> Pitcher/Third Baseman
>> Pitts closed out her career with the Lady Tigers in style. The Mercer signee pitched 98.2 innings and posted a 12-3 record, four shutouts, 46 hits allowed, 185 strikeouts and a 0.64 ERA.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Stan Peppers, Beulah
FIRST TEAM
Lexi Love
Sr., Tallassee
>> Catcher
>> Love was an important part of one of the most successful seasons in Tallassee history. At year’s end, Love had a .418 batting average with 51 hits, 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 72 RBIs.
Isabella Studdard
Jr., Reeltown
>> First Baseman
>> Studdard had a habit of coming up in the clutch when the Lady Rebels really needed her. She posted a .537 batting average with 51 hits, 20 doubles, 7 home runs and 40 RBIs.
Shelby Owsley
Jr., Auburn High
>> Second Baseman
>> Owsley stepped up as a batter the Lady Tigers could turn to when they needed some offense. She ended her junior season with a .354 batting average, 34 hits, 9 doubles, 4 home runs, 22 runs scored and 25 RBIs.
Brandy Phillips
So., Beulah
>> Shortstop
>> Phillips may have only been a sophomore this season, but she played well beyond her years as one of the Lady Bobcats’ most consistent players. She posted a .560 batting average with 65 hits, 9 doubles, 12 home runs, 41 runs scored and 46 RBIs.
Makyara Thurman
Sr., Auburn High
>> Third Baseman
>> Thurman stood tall as one of Auburn’s top run producers in another successful season for the Lady Tigers. She capped off her high school career with a .322 batting average to go with 29 hits, 5 doubles, 9 home runs, 27 runs scored and 32 RBIs.
Savanna Clements
Jr., Beulah
>> Outfielder
>> Clements became a hitter to be reckoned with this spring as part of a season Beulah won’t soon forget. She ended her junior campaign with a .444 batting average, 43 hits, 9 doubles, 32 runs scored and 15 RBIs.
Simone Gillispie
So., Glenwood
>> Outfielder
>> Gillispie was one of the younger Glenwood players this season, but she still stood out as one of the Lady Gators’ most reliable hitters. She hit .448 with 64 hits, 24 doubles, 2 home runs, 47 runs scored and 48 RBIs.
Skylar Waldrep
Sr., Dadeville
>> Outfielder
>> Waldrep was a crucial part of a dangerous Dadeville lineup this spring. She had a .311 batting average with 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 15 stolen bases, 17 runs scored and 18 RBIs.
Catherine Henson
Jr., Beauregard
>> Designated Hitter
>> Henson has been one of the area’s top hitters since her early emergence for Beauregard, and she continued that trend this season. She hit .444 with 40 hits, 4 home runs, 25 runs scored and 32 RBIs.
Zoe Veres
Sr., Dadeville
>> Designated Hitter
>> Veres ended her high school career at the plate on a high note while playing shortstop and catcher while also pitching. She hit .587 with 37 hits, 6 doubles, 5 home runs, 22 runs and 18 RBIs.
Chloe Mitcham
Jr., Chambers Academy
>> Pitcher
>> Mitcham held her own game after game as a true force in the AISA. The right-hander threw 140.1 innings with a 14-8 record along with 116 hits surrendered, 22 walks, 153 strikeouts and a 1.69 ERA.
Katie Morris
Jr., Beulah
>> Pitcher
>> Beulah had a number of players step up this season, but none were more important than Morris. Along with her success at the plate, the right-hander threw 148 innings with a 12-3 record, 115 hits surrendered, 33 walks, 244 strikeouts and a 2.00 ERA.
McKay Yountz
So., Opelika
>> Pitcher
>> Yountz built off an impressive freshman season by further establishing herself as one of the area’s top arms. The right-hander threw 81.2 innings with an 7-8 record, 64 hits surrendered, 29 walks, 131 strikeouts and a 2.14 ERA.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lange Johnson, Auburn; Jayden Jordan, Auburn; Madison McDonald, Beauregard; Katie Wilkerson, Beauregard; Caroline Willis, Beauregard; Abrianna Green, Beulah; Bria Allen, Central; Gerritt Griggs, Central; McKinnon Howard, Central; Fallyn Jordan, Central; Lane Thaxton, Central; Bailey Allen, Chambers Academy; McKayla Foster, Chambers Academy; Tamiyah Stowes, Dadeville; Natori Giles, Dadeville; Emma Head, Glenwood; Kaylin Fincher, Glenwood; Adriana Pinder, Glenwood; Sidney Lee, Lee-Scott; Nylen Thomas, Opelika; Adrianna Meeks, Smiths Station; Brynn Ripicky, Smiths Station; Bailey Morrison, Springwood; Chloe Davidson, Tallassee; Belle Haynes, Tallassee; Avary Lumpkin, Tallassee; Madison Chandler, Valley; Pacey Duck, Valley; Kaylin Green, Valley