The Opelika-Auburn News' 2021 All-Area Softball Team is here. See who made the team

>> Gillispie was one of the younger Glenwood players this season, but she still stood out as one of the Lady Gators’ most reliable hitters. She hit .448 with 64 hits, 24 doubles, 2 home runs, 47 runs scored and 48 RBIs.

Skylar Waldrep

Sr., Dadeville

>> Outfielder

>> Waldrep was a crucial part of a dangerous Dadeville lineup this spring. She had a .311 batting average with 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 15 stolen bases, 17 runs scored and 18 RBIs.

Catherine Henson

Jr., Beauregard

>> Designated Hitter

>> Henson has been one of the area’s top hitters since her early emergence for Beauregard, and she continued that trend this season. She hit .444 with 40 hits, 4 home runs, 25 runs scored and 32 RBIs.

Zoe Veres

Sr., Dadeville

>> Designated Hitter