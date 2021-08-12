The Springwood Wildcats are starting over. Will they be ready to compete this football season?

Page pointed to center Trestin Garrett as the team’s top offensive lineman and also praised receiver Cayden Cook, who Page believes can be the Dallas Clark to Champion’s Peyton Manning in this offense. The first-year head coach also spoke highly of Dylan Reeves and Eli Mitchell, two receivers who have been working diligently on their route-running in preparation for the fall.

DEFENSE

Given Springwood has such a small roster, it’s a safe bet some of the standouts on offense will contribute on the other side, too.

Page explained he has high hopes for Garrett at defensive tackle and for Cook to handle some of the team’s linebacker duties. Page also has great expectations for defensive back Jonathan Jones, who Page feels is preseason All-State-worthy and is a playmaker who opponents will soon learn to avoid.

Outside those players, Page is finding roles for those eager to join the team like Hayden Wolfe, who went to state as a golfer this spring but is putting in the work to play football. Page also sees exciting opportunities for some of Springwood’s international students such as Kevin Hwang — who Page believes can play linebacker, running back or H-back — and Jayden Lenz.

Page, who is also Springwood’s athletic director and baseball coach, is rethinking many aspects of Springwood athletics, which included hiring a strength coach and implementing year-round weightlifting for the school’s male and female athletes. That push has coincided with Page looking for more people to play football as he tries to rebuild the program into the perennial title contender it was in its heyday.