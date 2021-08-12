The Springwood Wildcats are starting over. Will they be ready to compete this football season?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
It’s a new day at Springwood.
The Wildcats football program is starting anew with the hiring of longtime high school coach Kurt Page. Page — who made a name for himself as a quarterback at Vanderbilt and has since coached in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia — is overhauling Springwood athletics in hopes of helping the Wildcats contend for state titles in the AISA once again.
Page’s brand of Wildcats football will be considerably different, especially on offense. Springwood is set to run a spread offense featuring plenty of run-pass options (RPOs), which is a significant change from the Wing-T offense run by the previous regime.
While the change is a fairly drastic one, Page praised returning quarterback Cooper Champion, saying the senior has added about 10 pounds since last season and has really picked up the passing concepts of the new offense.
Page is looking to grow the Springwood roster — he inherited about 13 players, currently has 23 and is hoping for around 30 before the season — and while he’s still learning where players fit best, there are several other standouts besides Champion.
Page pointed to center Trestin Garrett as the team’s top offensive lineman and also praised receiver Cayden Cook, who Page believes can be the Dallas Clark to Champion’s Peyton Manning in this offense. The first-year head coach also spoke highly of Dylan Reeves and Eli Mitchell, two receivers who have been working diligently on their route-running in preparation for the fall.
DEFENSE
Given Springwood has such a small roster, it’s a safe bet some of the standouts on offense will contribute on the other side, too.
Page explained he has high hopes for Garrett at defensive tackle and for Cook to handle some of the team’s linebacker duties. Page also has great expectations for defensive back Jonathan Jones, who Page feels is preseason All-State-worthy and is a playmaker who opponents will soon learn to avoid.
Outside those players, Page is finding roles for those eager to join the team like Hayden Wolfe, who went to state as a golfer this spring but is putting in the work to play football. Page also sees exciting opportunities for some of Springwood’s international students such as Kevin Hwang — who Page believes can play linebacker, running back or H-back — and Jayden Lenz.
Page, who is also Springwood’s athletic director and baseball coach, is rethinking many aspects of Springwood athletics, which included hiring a strength coach and implementing year-round weightlifting for the school’s male and female athletes. That push has coincided with Page looking for more people to play football as he tries to rebuild the program into the perennial title contender it was in its heyday.
“For us [the goal is] to really pay attention and concentrate on ourselves. I know that sounds like coach speak, but we've really got to work on the fundamentals and ourselves and get better individually each and every time they have a chance, whether if it's getting stronger in the weight room, smarter in the classroom, or working on the skill sets necessary on the practice field for them to get better.”
– Kurt Page, Springwood head coach