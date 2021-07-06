There will be several can’t-miss local high school football games this fall. Here are our top 10.

It’s almost here, football fans.
We’re a little over one month away from the start of the 2021 high school football season in Alabama. The local football scene will be a compelling one without a doubt, as Chambers Academy looks to defend its state title while other local schools such as Auburn High and Glenwood hope to make it back to the championship game and get the upper hand.
Several area schools are expected to show out this year as the AHSAA schools try and reach the Super 7 in Birmingham’s new Protective Stadium and the AISA schools try to reach their respective title games in Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Let’s take a look at the 10 can’t-miss regular season games involving our local teams starting with some Week 1 matchups and going all the way to the end of October.
Week 1 (Thurs., Aug. 19): Tallassee at Reeltown
Previous Meetings: Reeltown leads the all-time series 9-8. The Rebels won last year’s meeting 27-21 in overtime.
Last Year’s Records: Tallassee was 3-7 and Reeltown was 5-5 in 2020. Both teams missed the postseason by one game.
Overview: Last year’s season opener for both teams marked the rivalry’s first matchup since 2003, and it was an instant classic thanks to Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant’s 71-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Haynes in the fourth quarter to set up an extra session in which the Rebels dominated.
Bryant and Haynes are back this year as part of an experienced Reeltown team looking to contend on the state level again. They’ll have their hands full against a Tallassee team led by quarterback Tyler Ellis and running back Jalyn Daniels who hope to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Week 1 (Fri., Aug. 20): Central-Phenix City at Peach Co. (Ga.)
Previous Meetings: First meeting.
Last Year’s Records: Central was 8-5 and reached the Class 7A state semifinals, where the Red Devils lost to Auburn High. Peach County was 9-2 and reached Georgia’s Class AAA quarterfinals.
Overview: The first meeting of this series was supposed to happen last year, but the GHSA’s decision to delay the start of the season forced its cancelation and led to Central hosting Hoover instead.
The Red Devils have something to prove this fall after Auburn unseated them as the kings of Region 2-7A, and their roster packed with talented players like quarterback Caleb Nix, wide receiver Karmello English, defensive end Tomarrion Parker and cornerback JQ Hardaway. They’ll take on a Trojans team highlighted by defensive lineman Quentel James.
Week 2 (Fri., Aug. 27): Auburn High at Opelika
Previous Meetings: Opelika leads the all-time series 47-45-3 as part of a rivalry that dates back to 1917. Auburn has won three of the last four games, including a 37-10 victory in 2020.
Last Year’s Records: Auburn was 12-2 and reached the Class 7A state title game, where the Tigers lost to Thompson. Opelika was 9-3 and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals, where the Bulldogs lost to Saraland.
Overview: This game between former region foes doesn’t have quite the weight it had during the time playoff seeding and a chance to compete for a state title were on the line, but there’s still no love lost between these two crosstown foes.
Auburn dominated last year in a game that saw Opelika go without several key playmakers due to COVID protocols; this year’s matchup featuring Auburn High’s Clyde Pittman, Jamarious Woods and Powell Gordon and Opelika’s Jackson Bates, Kaden Cooper and Jarell Stinson promises to come down to the wire.
Week 4 (Fri., Sept. 10): Eufaula at Opelika
Previous Meetings: Eufaula leads the all-time series 20-12, though last year’s game was the first time the two schools met as region opponents. Opelika got the upper hand 28-21 on its way to its third consecutive region title.
Last Year’s Records: Opelika was 9-3 and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals, where the Bulldogs lost to Saraland. Eufaula was 9-3 and reached the Class 6A second round, where the Tigers lost to Blount 41-28.
Overview: Last year’s game proved to be enough to give Opelika the region title, and the Bulldogs did so in style. The two teams were knotted up 21-21 when Opelika’s Trevon Moore blocked a fourth-quarter punt and Jakai Stephens returned it for the Bulldogs’ go-ahead score.
The Bulldogs will have to replace the production of Moore and Stephens, but linebacker Taylor Love will help lead that charge when Opelika faces a Eufaula team led by senior running back Jamarian Lewis.
Week 6 (Fri., Sept. 24): Lanett at Handley
Previous Meetings: Lanett leads the all-time series 42-23-4 as part of a rivalry that goes back to 1922. The Panthers dropped the last meeting 6-3 last Sept.
Last Year’s Records: Lanett was 10-3 and reached the Class 2A quarterfinals, where the Panthers lost to Leroy 28-21. Handley was 12-1 and won the Class 4A state championship, the third in program history.
Overview: This long-standing rivalry has been renewed the last seven years, and it’s come as both programs have been perennial championship contenders in their respective classifications.
Lanett enters this season needing to replace production at quarterback but has some talented players back such as running back D’Quez Madden and defensive end/tight end Caden Story. Handley, meanwhile, is looking to repeat as state champions and will be relying on running back Tae Meadows to set the pace offensively.
Week 7 (Fri., Oct. 1): Central-Phenix City at Auburn
Previous Meetings: Central leads the all-time series 39-16-3. The Tigers broke an eight-game losing streak to the Red Devils last October then beat Central in the postseason to notch their first back-to-back wins over the Red Devils since 2012-13.
Last Year’s Records: Central was 8-5 and reached the Class 7A state semifinals, where the Red Devils lost to Auburn. Auburn was 12-2 and reached the Class 7A state title game, where the Tigers lost to Thompson.
Overview: After coming so close to topping the Red Devils over the last few years, Auburn broke through in the regular season with a come-from-behind 29-28 victory on Oct. 2 to set the Tigers up for their first region title since 2013.
The two teams squared off again with a state title game appearance on the line, and Auburn dominated in a 35-17 victory that wasn’t even that close. They'll square off in early October yet again as the two favorites in Region 2-7A, and it’s once again very likely that showdown isn’t their only meeting of the fall.
Week 8 (Fri., Oct. 8) Edgewood at Chambers Academy
Previous Meetings: Chambers leads the all-time series 12-7. The Rebels had dropped their last four meetings with the Wildcats before extracting revenge for a regular season loss with a blowout 51-20 victory in the state semifinals en route to another state title.
Last Year’s Records: Chambers was 12-1 and won the AISA Class AA state championship, the second in program history. Edgewood was 7-4 and reached the AISA Class AA semifinals, where the Wildcats lost to Chambers.
Overview: Edgewood’s 40-36 win over Chambers last October snapped a 19-game winning streak in region play for the Rebels, but it was the wake-up call they needed to regroup, win their final six games and capture their second state title in three seasons.
The Rebels will rely on wide receiver TY Trammell and running back Jordan Benbrook to help the offense get going and will face an Edgewood team hoping to take the next step this fall.
Week 9 (Fri., Oct. 15) Reeltown at Dadeville
Previous Meetings: Dadeville leads the all-time series 38-17 in a series that has been played every year since 1972. Dadeville has won 10 of the last 13 meetings, but last year’s dramatic 7-6 victory ended the Rebels’ longest win streak in the rivalry since 2004-05.
Last Year’s Records: Reeltown was 5-5 in 2020 and missed the postseason by one game. Dadeville was 6-4 and reached the Class 3A first round, where the Tigers lost to T.R. Miller.
Overview: Roger McDonald’s first season at Dadeville was a success across the board, but no moment was bigger than when Tigers running back Christian Nelson scored in the first quarter and Dadeville pulled down a well-timed interception in the fourth to top the Rebels 7-6 and move one step closer to team’s first playoff appearance since 2015.
Nelson is back as part of Dadeville’s one-two punch with Ja’vuntae Holley that will also be aided by quarterback Lane Smith. The Tigers will take on a Reeltown team led by Bryant along with running backs Scooter Brooks and Juicy Hughley that is looking for revenge.
Week 10 (Fri., Oct. 22) Pike Liberal Arts at Glenwood
Previous Meetings: Pike leads the all-time series 16-15. Two of the last three meetings have come in the postseason.
Last Year’s Records: Glenwood was 10-1 and reached the AISA Class AAA state title game, where the Gators lost to Pike. Pike was 10-2 and won the state title, its third in program history.
Overview: The Gators seemed destined to capture their first state championship since 1992, but they couldn’t keep up a strong start to the title game showdown with Pike and watched as the Patriots scored 31 of the game’s last 38 points in a 38-21 Pike victory.
The Gators have to replace the production of the likes of quarterback Jackson Griner and running back Kye Robichaux but do have a standout playmaker in junior cornerback AJ Harris. They’ll be facing a Pike squad that is also replacing considerable production but also has a talented defensive back in junior Mario Davenport.
Week 11 (Fri., Oct. 29) IMG Academy (Fla.) at Auburn
Previous Meetings: First meeting
Last Year’s Records: Auburn was 12-2 and reached the Class 7A state title game, where the Tigers lost to Thompson. IMG was 8-0 and was declared national champions by USA Today Sports Super 25, MaxPreps and High School Football America.
Overview: The end of Keith Etheredge’s first regular season with the Tigers will feature Auburn facing one of the best teams in the entire country. Auburn is poised to compete for a state title this fall, but the squad has a chance to prove it’s even better than that by facing an Ascenders team that has won 16 of its last 17 games and beat opponents by an average of just over 37 points last fall.
This year’s IMG team features Florida State quarterback commit AJ Duffy, Clemson edge rusher commit Jihaad Campbell along with two five-star safeties and seven other four-star prospects.