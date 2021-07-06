There will be several can’t-miss local high school football games this fall. Here are our top 10.

Last Year’s Records: Chambers was 12-1 and won the AISA Class AA state championship, the second in program history. Edgewood was 7-4 and reached the AISA Class AA semifinals, where the Wildcats lost to Chambers.

Overview: Edgewood’s 40-36 win over Chambers last October snapped a 19-game winning streak in region play for the Rebels, but it was the wake-up call they needed to regroup, win their final six games and capture their second state title in three seasons.

The Rebels will rely on wide receiver TY Trammell and running back Jordan Benbrook to help the offense get going and will face an Edgewood team hoping to take the next step this fall.

Week 9 (Fri., Oct. 15) Reeltown at Dadeville

Previous Meetings: Dadeville leads the all-time series 38-17 in a series that has been played every year since 1972. Dadeville has won 10 of the last 13 meetings, but last year’s dramatic 7-6 victory ended the Rebels’ longest win streak in the rivalry since 2004-05.

Last Year’s Records: Reeltown was 5-5 in 2020 and missed the postseason by one game. Dadeville was 6-4 and reached the Class 3A first round, where the Tigers lost to T.R. Miller.