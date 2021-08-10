There's a youth movement brewing in Beulah football. Can the young Bobcats make noise in 2021?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

There’s a youth movement brewing in Beulah.

The Bobcats only have three seniors this year, but a good crop of 13 freshmen are coming in, head coach Matt Johnson said, and another big batch of talent bodes well for the program.

“The future’s bright,” said Johnson, as he prepares for his third season with the team.

This year’s freshman group follows last year’s strong bunch of 16 class of 2024 players who are now rising sophomores. Johnson said Beulah football has usually run with about eight or nine kids from each graduating class, and he says it’s been that way for the last 10 years, but those groups have produced good talent with deep numbers as kids buy in and work to change the culture.

“It’s exciting to see a lot of the younger guys being interested,” he said.

As for the older players, Johnson said he doesn’t have many of them, but the ones he has know how to lead.