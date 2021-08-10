There's a youth movement brewing in Beulah football. Can the young Bobcats make noise in 2021?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
There’s a youth movement brewing in Beulah.
The Bobcats only have three seniors this year, but a good crop of 13 freshmen are coming in, head coach Matt Johnson said, and another big batch of talent bodes well for the program.
“The future’s bright,” said Johnson, as he prepares for his third season with the team.
This year’s freshman group follows last year’s strong bunch of 16 class of 2024 players who are now rising sophomores. Johnson said Beulah football has usually run with about eight or nine kids from each graduating class, and he says it’s been that way for the last 10 years, but those groups have produced good talent with deep numbers as kids buy in and work to change the culture.
“It’s exciting to see a lot of the younger guys being interested,” he said.
As for the older players, Johnson said he doesn’t have many of them, but the ones he has know how to lead.
Johnson said he has 10 juniors to make it about 40 players that the Beulah coaches are working with going into the fall.
One of those juniors is Noah Higdon, set to take over at quarterback for the first time, following standout Lonzie Portis from two years ago and then-senior Kaleb Abney, who took on the role for one season in 2020.
“He’s going to be the guy,” Johnson said. “He’s got a good arm on him. He just needs more reps. We’ve been doing a lot of camps with him. … He’s got all the qualities that you want in a quarterback, he’s just got to have some time to get adjusted and that’s what the summer’s for.”
One of Higdon’s top targets will be T.J. Washington, who Johnson said does it all for the Bobcats. He plays tailback, slot receiver, returns kicks and plays defense.
“I don’t remember him coming off the field last year,” Johnson said simply.
Washington’s counterpart in the backfield will be Jacori Tarver, the bigger sophomore back who brings physicality to the running game. Two of those freshman have shown instant impact ability in Demarion Foreman and Drew Duval — the son of former Auburn University kicker Damon Duval.
Tight end Javuntae Paige led Beulah in receiving last year and will be a strong target for the offense again this season.
DEFENSE
Beulah’s strong in the middle on defense, with Bronson Dubose and Caleb Burton returning as the Bobcats’ two tough inside linebackers.
In the defensive backfield, rising sophomore Thet Morris is back after playing a lot last season — and learning a lot, too.
“He kind of is the general back there. He tells everybody what to do, as a sophomore,” Johnson said of Morris. “He had to grow up last year because he played every snap just about on defense last year as a freshman. And so he got knocked around a lot, and he got in the weight room and got bigger and stronger.
“I’m proud of him. He’s all-in with the team and worked hard. He’s a bright spot on defense.”
Then there’s the do-it-all Washington, who Johnson said will be out there with the defense, too. He said Washington can play outside linebacker, corner, safety or wherever — and that’s good to have.