‘These kids are making history’: Lee-Scott wins region outright with perfect run

The last time Lee-Scott went undefeated in its region, no one on the team was even born. Way back in 2000, the Warriors went perfect and haven’t repeated that performance … until now.

With a 49-14 win over Fort Dale Academy, the Lee-Scott Warriors clinched what is the school’s first outright region championship since 2003 and keeps them on pace for the first undefeated regular season in program history.

“These kids are making history,” Warrior head coach Buster Daniel said after the win. “They know that and they love to do what they’re doing.”

The Warriors faced off against the Eagles (3-4, 2-3) just one week after winning at least a share of the AISA Region 1-AAA title, taking off early and never looking back. They took off so early, in fact, the first touchdown came on the opening kickoff.

Of the 49 Warrior points, two touchdowns came when the team capitalized on special teams. On the very first play of the game, Jake White scored, receiving the ball on his own 14-yard line and returning it 86 yards to the house.

The Warrior offense was as consistent as ever, going for 336 total yards after White’s opening score. They ran just 30 plays and averaging 11.2 yards per snap. Sophomore quarterback Pelzer Reaves continued to be efficient in place of Ryan Dearing, going 4-of-6 passing for 47 yards.

On the ground, the carries were distributed evenly, with four players logging more than two but none with more than seven. At the end of the game, clean jerseys were able to take the field, as the starters were rested.

Fort Dale gave the Warriors a fight in the first quarter. The Eagles’ 11-play drive in the first quarter took over half its time off the clock and pulled them to 14-7, which was the closest they would come to Lee-Scott for the rest of the game.

“They hit us in the mouth a little bit, which, they’re not a bad football team,” Daniel said on the Eagles’ effort. “We responded after the touchdown, which I’m proud of our kids for doing.”

With so many touchdowns on the board, the Warriors shared the ball well. White had the kickoff return and another touchdown in the third quarter. George Meyers scored a rushing touchdown, and his brother Jonathan added two more.

Andrew Hahn scored from 37 yards out in the second quarter to put the Warriors up 21-7. That was followed by the first touchdown through the air from Reaves to Alex Cash in the back corner of the end zone.

Lee-Scott’s defense was also playing at a high level, holding Fort Dale to 206 yards of total offense. The Warriors held eight of their rush plays to zero or negative yards. Pete Lanier was the only player on either team with a turnover, snagging two interceptions that translated to 14 points, but not in a conventional, two-drive way.

The first interception was one play before halftime, with no real impact. The second, though, kickstarted the chaos.

Lee-Scott was called for targeting and the Eagles were moved to first down, then Fort Dale quarterback Ethan Alford threw a ball Lanier’s way. The Warriors took over on their own 45 and, six plays later, found the end zone. Reaves found White to put the team up 42-7, but that wasn’t the end of the scoring.

On the ensuing kickoff, Lee-Scott kicker Matthew Rolander sent one deep and it appeared to be going into the end zone to the Fort Dale players, because they trotted towards the sideline as though there’d been a touchback. There had not been one, and Miles Zachry’s football IQ had to kick in.

“Our kicker Matt, he did a pretty good job of putting it in the end zone all night,” Zachry said. “It was really just a lucky hop and that let us recover."

The ball took an odd bounce around the two and died immediately, rolling towards the goal line but not crossing it. Zachry was doing his due diligence on kickoff and pursued the ball, landing on it and sliding into the end zone in a move that would ultimately land the Warriors just one yard from a touchdown.

One touch later for Jonathan Meyers, and Lee-Scott was ahead 49-7.

“His head kind of turned and he seemed to be heading off the field,” Zachry said. “I just flew down there and it had a lucky spin.”

Fort Dale received the ball once more for what would be a 14-minute drive, but the culminating touchdown wasn’t enough to make a difference.

To close out the regular season, Lee-Scott hosts Edgewood Academy next Friday night in an effort to remain perfect.

“We’ve just got to keep playing, keep working, keep preparing like we haven’t won the game,” Daniel said. “We’re going to keep going forward and we’ve still got big games ahead of us.”

Lee-Scott 49, Fort Dale Academy 14

LSA— 14 14 21 0 — 49

FDA— 7 0 0 7 — 14

First quarter

LSA— Jake White 86 kick return, 11:38

LSA— George Meyers 11 run, 9:01

FDA— Alan Alvarez 27 catch from Ethan Alford , 2:31

Second quarter

LSA— Andrew Hahn 37 run, 4:12

LSA— Alex Cash 15 catch from Pelzer Reaves, 0:57.5

Third quarter

LSA— Jonathan Meyers 12 run, 8:40

LSA— White 25 catch from Reaves, 5:03

LSA— Jonathan Meyers 1 run, 5:00

Fourth quarter

FDA— Garrett Simmons 1 run, 1:44