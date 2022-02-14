‘They can do the same things’: With jersey retirement, Loachapoka’s Anthony Williams hopes to inspire

During his high school and college career, Anthony Williams just wanted to be the best basketball player he could be.

The Loachapoka standout always knew he and his teammates would win a state championship, but he never saw himself breaking the school rebounding record, being named Mr. Alabama or having his jersey retired.

Williams might never have envisioned any of those things happening for him, but for the man they call a living legend, anything is possible.

And last week, his No. 32 jersey was retired during a ceremony at Loachapoka High School.

“I had no idea that this would be happening,” Williams said of his jersey retirement.

From an early age, Williams was always interested in basketball. He grew up in the town of Waverly, watching his cousins and their friends play basketball.

His cousins were all older than him, and they always told him he was too young to play with them. So when they weren’t playing, he would go out and work on his basketball skills to get good enough to play with them.