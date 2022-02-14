‘They can do the same things’: With jersey retirement, Loachapoka’s Anthony Williams hopes to inspire

During his high school and college career, Anthony Williams just wanted to be the best basketball player he could be.
The Loachapoka standout always knew he and his teammates would win a state championship, but he never saw himself breaking the school rebounding record, being named Mr. Alabama or having his jersey retired.
Williams might never have envisioned any of those things happening for him, but for the man they call a living legend, anything is possible.
And last week, his No. 32 jersey was retired during a ceremony at Loachapoka High School.
“I had no idea that this would be happening,” Williams said of his jersey retirement.
From an early age, Williams was always interested in basketball. He grew up in the town of Waverly, watching his cousins and their friends play basketball.
His cousins were all older than him, and they always told him he was too young to play with them. So when they weren’t playing, he would go out and work on his basketball skills to get good enough to play with them.
“I always grew up kind of working on my game just trying to get better,” Williams said. “And then I had my uncles and my cousins who would help along the way.
“Then I also had a mindset of, ‘Okay, let’s see if I can better today,’ or just asking my uncle or anybody in the neighborhood to come play with me. I just wanted to get better to compete with the big guys.”
Williams didn’t know at the time, but this same work ethic and drive would help propel him to legendary status at Loachapoka.
During his four years at Loachapoka from 1994-97, Williams and his teammates dominated the court, capped off with a state championship in basketball in 1997.
Some of Williams’ fondest memories during his time at Loachapoka come from that senior season, including the fact that he and his teammates beat rival Notasulga four times that season.
“I remember no one came within single digits of us the whole state championship run,” Williams said. “I think we won that state championship close to 30 points. We were that dominant. I think Notasulga gave us our best game on the way to the state championship.”
The state championship wasn’t the only accolade for Williams that season.
He also was named Alabama’s Mr. Basketball, which is given to the best player in the state. The award is voted on by members of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Williams’ basketball journey didn’t end after his time at Loachapoka. He attended Vanderbilt and played basketball for four years from 1997-01.
One of the reasons that he was drawn to Vanderbilt was because of the education. When he went on his athletic visit, he also had the same family atmosphere that he had experienced during his time at Loachapoka.
Looking back at his time at Vanderbilt, he remembers moments like scoring 20 in a win against Alabama or holding future NBA first-round pick Troy Murphy to single digits in scoring.
His proudest accomplishment was walking across the stage to get his degree.
“I couldn’t say when I started that I had that goal in mind, Williams laughed. “It was a lot of long nights, a lot of hard work, a lot of long hours in order to graduate.
“Still to this day, that’s one of the best moments that I can say that I’ve accomplished something big, even more so than Mr. Alabama, even more so than breaking state records. When I got that diploma, when they called my name, and I walked across that stage, that was a defining moment in my life. There was no limits to what I could do.”
Now years later, Williams is still busy and still adding to his legacy.
Williams is married and has two sons and lives in Atlanta. He also works for a fortune 100 pharmaceutical sales company and does motivational speaking as well.
And while the jersey retirement was something he could never have imagined, he’s hoping that future generations at Loachapoka can see his jersey and hear his story and dream those big dreams that he thought were once impossible.
“To me, that’s the purpose of the retirement, to give the generation behind me the hope and confidence that they can do the same thing,” Williams said. “I’ve had my playing days, and I’m happy to have my jersey retired to be hanging on the wall.
“But more so, I hope it creates a platform for them to know, ‘Man, if this guy can do it, and he had some of the same teachers and same experiences that I’m having, and he was able to accomplish that, go to the Harvard of the south, graduate, and now has an international speaking business and works for a fortune 100 company, then that’s something I can do as well.’”